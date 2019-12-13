The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights opened their 2019-20 season with the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders on Thursday night. The Lady Knights rolled to a big 64-24 win in front of the home crowd.
Vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
The Lady Knights starting lineup included two seniors, a junior and two freshmen. They applied pressure to the Lady Raiders full court right from the beginning making it difficult for them to get the ball down court while O-C were able to get several steals and easy shots. O-C jumped to a 20-5 lead by the end of the opening period. Five Lady Knights scored in the opening period.
Oakland-Craig expanded their lead to 36-13 by halftime. Six different Lady Knights scored during the quarter. The scoring was spread out. At halftime Chaney Nelson had 9 points, Kennedy Benne 8 points, Sydney Guzinski 7 points and Jeannina Blahak with 6 points.
By the end of the third period the Lady Knights led 51-15 as the defense allowed only two points for the period. The running clock was in effect during the second half.
The Lady Knights shot 52% (28 of 54) in 2-pointers, 0 of 11 in 3-pointers and 50% (8 of 16) from the line. Logan View shot 23% (7 of 30) in 2-pointers, 0 for 2 in 3-pointers and 45% (10 of 22) from the line. The O-C ladies had 30 steals for the game causing 38 turnovers for LVSS. O-C out rebounded LVSS 39-27. And they had only 13 turnovers for the game.
Four Lady Knights hit double figures for the game. Chaney Nelson led the team in scoring with 13 points hitting 6 of 8 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Kennedy Benne had 12 points hitting 5 of 9 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line. Sydney Guzinski had 11 points hitting 4 of 11 in 2-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Jeannina Blahak had a double/double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for the game hitting 4 of 8 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line. Sadie Nelson scored 8 points in the 4th period hitting 4 of 8 for the game.
Other scorer for O-C were Edie Anderson, who had 4 points, and Mya Guzinski, Shea Johnson and Makenna Pearson each with 2 points.
Those following Blahak in rebounding were Sadie Nelson with 5 rebounds, Kennedy Benne, Mya Guzinski and Shea Johnson had 4 rebounds. Makenna and Sydney Guzinski each had 3 rebounds.
Mya Guzinski moves closer to the school record getting 6 assists for the game. Kennedy Benne and Sydney Guzinski each had 3 assists. Mya Guzinski led the team with 6 steals. Sadie Nelson, Chaney Nelson and Kennedy Benne each had 5 steals.
Jeannina Blahak had 3 blocked shots for the game. Sydney Guzinski and Makenna Pearson each had a blocked shot. Mya Guzinski and Sydney Guzinski each had 16 deflections to lead the team. Kennedy Benne had 14, Chaney Nelson had 13 and Sadie Nelson had 11.
Vs. Boys Town
On Saturday the Lady Knights hosted Boys Town and rolled once again to a big 64-14 win.
The Lady Knights once again came out applying full court pressure on the Lady Cowboys as they jumped to a 23-1 lead by the end of the opening period. They were led by Kennedy Benne scoring 9 points in the first period. There were once again 5 Lady Knights that scored in the period.
The Lady Knights expanded their lead to 46-5 at halftime putting the running clock rule in effect for the entire second half. Kennedy Benne put in 12 points for the period giving her 21 points by halftime. Five lady Knights contributed scoring for the period.
The Lady Knights shot 41% (19 of 41 in 2-pointers, 28% (5 of 18) in 3-pointers and 44% (11 of 25) from the line. O-C had 33 steals for the game giving them 63 steals in two games. The team only had 14 turnovers for the game.
Nine Lady Knights scored for the game. Leading the scoring for O-C was Kennedy Benne with 24 points hitting 5 of 13 in 2-pointers, 3 of 7 in 3-pointers and 5 of 8 at the line. Sydney Guzinski had 8 points hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Sadie Nelson had 7 points hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 5 in 3-pointers.
Leading the team in rebounds was Kennedy Benne with 7 rebounds followed by Makenna Pearson and Jeannina Blahak with 6 rebounds each. Shea Johnson added 4 rebounds and Edie Anderson had 3 rebounds.
Mya Guzinski had 7 assists for the game giving her 13 assists in two games. Sydney Guzinski added 4 assists, Chaney Nelson, Kennedy Benne and Sadie Nelson each had 2 assists. Mya Guzinski led the team with 9 steals giving her 15 steals in two games. Sydney Guzinski had 6 steals, Kennedy Benne had 5 steals, Makenna Pearson and Jeannina Blahak each had 4 steals.
Jeannina Blahak had 3 blocked shots giving her 6 blocks in two games. Kennedy Benne had 2 blocked shots and Shea Johnson had a blocked shot. Mya Guzinski led the team with 18 deflections, Kennedy Benne and Sydney Guzinski each had 17 deflections, Chaney Nelson and Makenna Pearson each had 7 deflections and Edie Anderson had 6 deflections.
Next
The Lady Knights take to the road Tuesday as they travel to Clarkson to take on the 1-1 Lady Patriots coming off a 69-31 win over Madison and having lost 41-48 to Humphrey/LHF. Friday, they come back home to host 2-0 Pender and Saturday they will host 1-1 Howells-Dodge. Tuesday (12/17) they will host 2-0 Winnebago and Thursday (12/19 they travel to Wisner-Pilger to play the 0-2 Lady Gators.
