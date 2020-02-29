The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Logan View to compete in the Class C2-2 sub-district tournament. Mead defeated Cedar Bluffs to move on and meet the Lady Knights on Tuesday night. Mead was able to keep it close through the first half. But O-C ended with a big win. They then met Yutan in the finals of sub-districts. Though it was a close game most of the way the Lady Knights pulled away in the end and won the tournament sending them to the Sub-State District finals in Columbus on Friday night.
Vs. Mead
O-C only led 7-6 with 3:00 left in the opening period. The Lady Knights had a slim lead 15-11 at the end of the quarter. They led 36-28 at the halftime. Kennedy Benne had 17 points in the first half. But the O-C ladies picked up defensively and offensively in the 3rd quarter outscoring Mead 22-0 in the period to lead 50-28. Mead only got 6 shots off at the basket for the quarter. There was no looking back as O-C rolled to a 69-39 win to advance their record to 23-1.
The Lady Knights shot 57% (27 of 47) in 2-pointers, 15% (2 for 13) in 3-pointers and only 39% (9 of 23) at the line. The team had 16 turnovers for the game and 30 steals. Mead shot 27% (6 of 22) in 2-pointers, 39% (5 of 13) in 3-pointers and 86% (12 of 14) at the line. The team had 38 turnovers.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 30 points, hitting 12 of 15 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Makenna Pearson had 9 points, hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Chaney Nelson had 9 points, hitting 3 for 7 in 2-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Other scorers were Jeannina Blahak with 6 points, Syd Guzinski and Edie Anderson with 5 points.
Mya Guzinski led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Sadie Nelson with 6, Syd Guzinski and Edie Anderson with 4 and Kennedy Benne with 3 rebounds. Mya Guzinski led the team with 9 assists followed by Syd Guzinski with 5, Kennedy Benne with 4 and Sadie Nelson with 3 assists. Kennedy Benne led the team with 9 steals followed by Syd Guzinski and Chaney Nelson with 5 steals each, Mya Guzinski and Sadie Nelson with 4 steals each.
Chaney Nelson, Mya Guzinski, Sadie Nelson, Makenna Pearson and Jeannina Blahak with a blocked shot each. The Lady Knights had 110 deflections for the game. Chaney Nelson and Kennedy Benne each had 21 deflections, Mya Guzinski had 18, Edie Anderson had 17, Sadie Nelson had 14 and Syd Guzinski had 10 deflections.
Vs Yutan
Yutan held the score down in the opening periods as they passed the ball around looking for shots as Yutan led at the end of the opening period 9-7. Less than a minute into the second quarter O-C tied the game at 9-9. The two teams were tied 18-18 at halftime. The Lady Knights took the lead 22-19 shortly into the quarter. O-C expanded their lead to 28-20 3:00 into the 3rdquarter. They led by as much as 11 points during the period. But Yutan battled back to 29-36 by the end of the quarter. The Lady Knights went back up 46-33 with 4:28 left in the game. That lead held to the end of the game for a 52-19 O-C win.
The Lady Knights shot 48% (15 for 31) in 2-pointers, 22% (2 for 9) in 3-pointers and 67% (16 of 24) at the line. The team had only 10 turnovers for the game. Yutan shot 19% (4 of 21) in 2-pointers, 40% (4 for 10) in 3-pointers and 61% (19 of 31) at the line.
Chaney Nelson led the team with 15 points, hitting 5 for 8 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers or 2 for 3 at the line. Kennedy Benne had 12 points, hitting 4 for 11 in 2-pointers and 4 for 8 at the line. Sadie Nelson had 10 points, hitting 3 for 3 in 2-pointers and 4 for 5 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Syd Guzinski with 7, Jeannina Blahak with 6 and Edie Anderson with 2 points.
Kennedy Benne, Mya Guzinski and Jeannina Blahak led the team with 7 rebounds each followed by Syd Guzinski with 5 rebounds. Sadie Nelson led the team with 4 assists. Chaney Nelson led the team with 3 steals. Chaney Nelson had 19 deflections. Jeannina Blahak had 4 blocked shots followed by Sadie Nelson with 3 and Makenna Pearson with a blocked shot. Kennedy Benne stood in for a charge.
Next
The Lady Knights will be traveling to Columbus High School to play 14-11 Wood River. The Lady Knights are the #1 seed team in the 16 team Sub State District Finals. Wood River is the #16 seed team. Game time will be at 7:00. Winner goes on to the State Tournament in Lincoln starting Mar. 5. The Lady Knights are now 24-1 for the season. The win gives the Lady Knights a new school record for wins.
