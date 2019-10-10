The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights are on a 5-game winning streak after defeating Arlington and GACC last Thursday and winning their second straight triangular with Stanton and Tekamah-Herman Tuesday night and an exciting win over the BRLD Lady Wolverines Thursday in Lyons.
Vs. Stanton
The Stanton Lady Mustangs came into the match with an 11-8 record.
The Lady Knights opened with the first 3 points of the opening set followed by a 5-point run by Stanton to take the lead 6-3. With O-C trailing 6-8, Bailey Helzer had a 4-point run to put O-C up 11-8. Short runs by Laryn Johnson and Kennedy Benne put O-C up 20-12 and pretty much in control of the set. Mya Guzinski served the winning point for O-C’s 25-17 set win.
The second set Stanton held a slim early lead of 12-9. They expanded that up to 16-11. Ashten Rennerfeldt came up to serve and had a 6-point run followed by a 3-point run by Bailey Helzer to put O-C up 22-17. Stanton made a late run to come to 21-23. O-C won the serve and Mya Guzinski once again served the winning point to take set two 25-21 and the set 2-0.
Vs. Tekamah-Herman
The Lady Knights took charge early in the opening set with the Lady Tigers of Tekamah Herman. Kennedy Benne started with a 7-point run. Bailey Helzer had a 7-point run to put O-C up 18-6. The Lady Tigers just could not get anything going as far as runs. There was a short run by Marissa Mulder that put O-C up 24-10 as they took the set out 25-11. Bailey Helzer had 6 kills and Kennedy Benne had 5 kills for the opening set.
Kennedy Benne got it going early in the second set with a 6-point run to open it up. Benne had another short run to put O-C up 19-10. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a short run toward the end of the set to go up 24-13 as the Lady Knights took the set 25-15 and the set 2-0.
Vs. BRLD
The O-C ladies traveled to Lyons to face the BRLD Lady Wolverines on Thursday night. The two teams battled back and forth through much of the opening set. BRLD moved ahead 14-11. Bailey Helzer served O-C back to a tie 14-14. BRLD had a 4-point run late in the set to go up 19-14. With BRLD leading 24-20 Ashten Rennerfeldt had a short service run to bring O-C to a 24-24 tie. But the Lady Wolverines took the set out 26-24.
The second set started with BRLD pressing out to a 5-2 lead. Bailey Helzer had a 4-point run to put O-C up 8-6. BRLD tied it at 8-8. Mya Guzinski came up to serve and had a 9-point run to put the Lady Knights up 18-8. They never looked back as Helzer served up the last two points of the set to take it 25-14 to tie the match at set 1-1.
The third set was a very competitive set as neither team got much more than a two-point lead. BRLD pulled ahead 15-12. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a short run to put O-C up 16-15. Mya Guzinski had a short run to put O-C up 21-18. O-C proceeded to take the set out 25-21 to go up 2-1 in sets.
BRLD started out strong in the fourth set knowing they needed that set to go into the tie-breaking 5th set. They started with a 6-point run. A short run by Josie Richardson brought O-C back to 5-7. About mid set Kennedy Benne had a short run to tie the set at 13-13. The two team went back and forth with BRLD pulling ahead 19-13. Mya Guzinski had a 3-point run to go up 21-20. With O-C trailing 22-23, Kennedy Benne came up and served out the set 25-23 taking the match 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.