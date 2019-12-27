Continue undefeated, 8-0
The Lady Knights faced their first real challenge of the season with undefeated Winnebago coming to town on Tuesday. They came from behind in the final period to take home the win. They traveled to Wisner on Thursday and walked away with another easy win. They then closed the week out in Madison on Saturday, blitzing the Madison Lady Dragons.
Vs Winnebago
Winnebago came to town with an undefeated record. Winnebago held the lead most of the opening period, finishing tied 10-10 at the end of the period. They took their first lead 12-10 at 7:12 of the 2nd period. Kennedy Benne had 7 points in the opening period and 9 more in the 2nd period. The Lady Knights led 28-22 at halftime. The Lady Indians led at the end of the 3rdperiod 44-41. Early in the final period Bago took a six-point lead. The Lady Knights stepped up the pressure on defense during the final period outscoring Winnebago 23-15 in the final period to take home the win 64-59. Kennedy Benne had 10 points during the final period, 6 of 8 from the line as Bago tried to foul to get the ball back.
The Lady Knights shot 35% (15 of 43) in 2-pointers, 30% (7 for 23) in 3-pointers and only 54% (13 of 24) at the line. The team had 12 turnovers for the game and had 26 steals due to their pressure full court defense. The Lady Knights were out rebounded 42-30 in rebounds but caused 30 turnovers. The local ladies have at least five girls on the team that can pick anybody’s pocket for steals.
Three Lady Knights were in double figures led by Kennedy Benne with 29 points, hitting 7 of 16 in 2-pointers and 3 for 6 in 3-pointers. Chaney Nelson had 14 points, hitting 4 of 6 in 2-pointers and 2 for 5 in 3-pointers. Makenna Pearson had 10 points, hitting 3 for 8 in 2-pointers and 4 for 6 at the line.
Kennedy Benne had her second double/double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with her 29 point. Mya Guzinski had 7 rebounds and Makenna Pearson had 6 rebounds.
Mya Guzinski needed one more assist to tie the school career assist record and ended up with 11 to make her the new record holder formerly held by Ashley Bender from 2001 to 2004, Mya has 265 career assists after the Winnebago game. She also stands with the best career average per game with 4.7 assists per game over 58 games. That record was also held by Ashley Bender. Bender also holds the single season record of 123 assists. Mya has 47 assists in 8 games this year averaging 5.9 assists per game for the season.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 8 steals followed by Mya Guzinski with 5, Syd Guzinski and Sadie Nelson with 4 steals each. Makenna Pearson and Syd Guzinski each had a blocked shot. Kennedy Benne led the team with 20 deflections followed by Mya Guzinski with 19, Chaney Nelson 18 and Syd Guzinski 11 deflections.
Vs. Wisner-Pilger
The Lady Knights traveled to Wisner and jumped on the Lady Gators for a 16-4 lead at the end of the opening period. They expanded that lead to37-5 at halftime allowing only one point for W-P in the quarter. Wisner Pilger scored single digits in each quarter. They cut off the full court defense for the second half. They rolled on to a 54-18 win.
The Lady Knights shot 39% (12 of 31) in 2-pointers, 29% (6 for 21) in 3-pointers and had their best game of the year at the line hitting 63% (12 of 19) at the line. The team had 19 steals and 11 turnovers.
Sydney Guzinski led the team with 14 points hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers, 2 for 5 in 3-pointers and 2 for 5 at the line. Chaney Nelson had 12 points hitting 1 for 3 in 2-pointwe, 2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 4 for 4 at the line. Kennedy Benne had 11 points hitting 2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 3 for 3 from the line.
Mya Guzinski led the team with 6 rebounds, Chaney Nelson and Syd Guzinski each had 5 rebounds, Kennedy Benne and Sadie Nelson each had 4 rebounds. Kennedy Benne led the team with 5 assists followed by Syd Guzinski with 4 assists. Kennedy Benne led with 7 steals followed by Sadie Nelson with 4 and Syd Guzinski with 3. Mya Guzinski and Shea Johnson each had a blocked shot.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 18 deflections followed by Chaney Nelson with 17, Syd Guzinski with 15 and Sadie Nelson with 13 deflections.
Vs. Madison
The Lady Knights had another easy win on the road in Madison. They jumped to a 25-4 first quarter lead and led at halftime 51-8 putting the running clock rule in effect for the second half. They rolled on to a 66-21 win.
The Lady Knights shot 49% (23 of 47) in 2-pointers, 31% (4 of 13) in 3-pointers and 54% (8 for 15) at the line. The team had only 7 turnovers for the game, the best for the season, and had 23 steals as a team.
Four Lady Knights hit double figures. Chaney Nelson led the team with 17 points, hitting 5 for 8 in 2-pointers, 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Kennedy Benne had 13 points, hitting 6 for 14 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Syd Guzinski had 12 points, hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers, 2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line. Jeannina Blahak had 10 points, hitting 34 for 7 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line.
Makenna Pearson led the team with 10 rebounds followed by Kennedy Benne with 8 rebounds and Jeannina Blahak with 6 rebounds. Kennedy Benne led the team with 4 assists followed by Syd Guzinski and Mya Guzinski with 3 assists each. Kennedy Benne led the team with 6 steals followed by Chaney Nelson with 4 and Syd Guzinski with 3 steals. Makenna Pearson had 2 blocked shots and Syd Guzinski had one.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 18 deflections followed by Mya Guzinski with 17, Sadie Nelson with 14 and Syd Guzinski with 11 deflections.
The Lady Knights will be taking their 8-0 record to Malcolm for the Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27. The Lady Knights will play Wilber-Clatonia at 3:00 followed by the boys’ game at approximately 4:30.
