The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights closed their season out this week with their 22nd win of the season on Tuesday at Fremont Bergan rated #4 in Omaha and #5 in Lincoln in class D1. The Lady Knights came in #1 in both Omaha and Lincoln in C2. On Friday they suffered their first loss in a heartbreaking 2-point loss to the West Point Beemer Lady Cadets who were rated #9 in C1 in Omaha and #6 in Lincoln. Despite the loss the Lady Knights retain the #1 rating in Class C2 in Omaha and Lincoln and the #1 power rating with NSAA.
Vs. Fremont Bergan
The O-C Lady Knights pulled away in the opening period to an 18-8 lead. Their first 8 points were in the paint with feeds to Makenna Pearson and Jeannina Blahak. Bergan put in a couple threes early in the game but the O-C ladies played unbelievable defense shutting down the Bergan scoring. The Bergan Lady Knights ran a lost of time off the clock just trying to get a shot off as the O-C team displayed excellent defense switching on screens and cutting off the path of the dribblers. They held the lead to halftime 23-12. Bergan closed the lead for O-C to 34-27 by the end of the 3rd period. But O-C pulled back to the 11 point lead by the end of the game taking their 22nd win 45-34.
The Lady Knights shot 39% (13 of 33) in 2-pointers, 33% (3 for 9) in 3-pointers and 71% (10 of 14) at the line. The team had only 10 turnovers. Bergan shot 44% (8 of 18) in 2-pointers, 36% (5 of 14) in 3-pointers and 60% (3 for 5) at the line.
Kennedy Benne led the scoring with 17 points hitting 1 for 7 in 2-pointers, 3 for 6 in 3-pointers and 6 for 6 at the line. Jeannina Blahak followed with 14 points hitting 6 for 9 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Chaney Nelson with 6 points, Makenna Pearson with 4, Mya Guzinsli and Edie Anderson with 2 points each.
Mya Guzinski led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Jeannina Blahak with 6, Kennedy Benne with 5 and Sydney Guzinski with 4 rebounds. Kennedy Benne led the team with 4 assists followed by Mya Guzinski with 3 assists. Chaney Nelson led the team with 3 steals. Mya Guzinski had 12 deflections. Jeannina Blahak and Syd Guzinski each had a blocked shot.
Vs. West Point Beemer
The Lady Knights travelled to West Point to take on the Lady Cadets in a rematch of the conference semifinals game in which O-C won by four.
The two teams battled to an 11-11 tie after the opening period. Sidney Swanson of WPB had 9 of the 11 points. O-C had scoring from four players. The Lady Knights pull ahead 18-13 with 6:16 left in the half. O-C had their biggest lead at 8 points with 5:00 left in the half and held a 27-21 lead at halftime.
O-C led 39-37 at the end of the third quarter. But the Lady Cadets closed in and trailed 46-47 with 5:55 left in the game. They took the lead for the first time since the first quarter 50-49 with 3:21 left in the game. WPB led 53-50 with 1:23 left in the game. The Lady Cadets led 58-57 with 6.1 seconds left in the game with the Lady Cadets at the line. Kennedy Benne just fouled out. O-C had one more shot which was blocked as the clock ran out giving Oakland-Craig their first loss in the final game of the regular season.
The Lady Knights shot 40% (19 of 48) in 2-pointers, 30% (3 for 10) in 3-pointers and only 59% (10 of 17) at the line. The team had 17 turnovers for the game. West Point-Beemer shot 56% (9 of 16) in 2-pointers, 37% (7 of 19) in 3-pointers and 61% (20 of 31) at the line.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Knights was Kennedy Benne with 20 points hitting 5 of 14 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 7 for 8 at the line. Chaney Nelson followed with 13 poits hitting 5 for 6 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 in 3-pointers. Sadie Nelson had 9 points hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 in 3-pointers. Other scorers for O-C were Mya Guzinski with 7 points, Syd Guzinski with 4, Makenna Pearson with 3 and Jeannina Blahak with one point.
The Lady Knights had a slight edge in reboundeing 29-23. Kennedy Benne led with 8 rebounds followed by Mya Guzinski with 7, Chaney Nelson and Makenna Pearson with 4 rebounds. Mya Guzinski had 7 assists giving her the school record for single season assists at 125 previously held by Ashley Bender in 2002-03. Kennedy Benne and Mya Guzinski led the team with 5 steals. Benne has set a new record in single season steals at 119 and career steals at 284 formerly owned by Nikki Johnson 1993-94 for single season and 1992-96 for career steals. Kennedy Benne had 18 deflections, Chaney Nelson and Mya Guzinski each had 11 deflections.
Next
The Lady Knights will go into subdistricts this coming week with a 22-1 record and will have a bye on Monday as the #1 seed team and will play the winner 9-9 Mead and 11-10 Cedar Bluffs who play on Monday night. The Class C2-2 subdistricts will be played at Logan View. The Lady Knights will be the first game at 6:00 followed by the game between the #2 seed 13-8 Yutan and 10-12 Tekamah-Herman.
