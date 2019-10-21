The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights hosted the district tournament last Thursday. The O-C ladies for the first time since 2000 qualified for state as a team. It is only the fourth time in school history to qualify for state as a team.
The team finished in third place as a team with a team score of 449. Columbus Scotus took first with a score of 402 and West Point-Beemer took second with a score of 410.
The Lady Knights had two finish in the top 15 individually. Edie Anderson finished 5th with a score of 92 and Megan Bousquet finished tied for 12th with a score of 106.
Other scores turned in by the Lady Knights were Jennifer Karge and Emily Carmichael each with a 123, and Selena Johnson with a 127.
The state meet was on Oct. 14 and 15 in North Platte.
