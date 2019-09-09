 

The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights golf team had another good performance at the Wayne Invitational finishing 4thout of 8 teams. The team score was 441.

Two O-C Lady Knights medaled in the tournament. The top 20 scores medaled. Edie Anderson had a 6thplace finish with a score of 100 with a 52 on the front 9 and a 48 on the back 9. Jenni Karge had a score of 110 finishing 19th.

Other scored turned in for the Lady Knights were Emily Carmichael 115, Megan Bousquet 116 and Selena Johnson 119.

Team                                                    Score    Place

Papillion La Vista                                   403      1st

Battle Creek                                          414      2nd

Cedar Catholic/Hartington-New Castle   431      3rd

OAKLAND-CRAIG                                  441      4th

Pierce                                                   447      5th

Laurel Concord-Coleridge                      475      

Thurston-Cuming County (TC Thunder)  508      

Elkhorn Valley                                       535

Place    Individuals                Score     School

1st       Sydney Erickson         90          Pierce    

2nd      Brooklyn Wrice          92          Papillion LaVista

3rd       Kailey Johnson           97          West Point-Beemer        

4th       Kylee McLean            98          Battle Creek       

5th       Regan Courig             100        Papillion LaVista

6th       Edie Anderson           100        Oakland-Craig    

7th       Natalie Bentjen          100        Wayne   

8th       Megan Lutt                101        Battle Creek       

9th       Becca Albrecht           102        Pierce    

10th     Sage Esson                 102        Papillion LaVista

11th     Jadyn Kinkaid             102        LCC        

12th     Joslyn Hrabanek         102        Battle Creek       

13th     Hallie Noecker           102        CC/Hart-Newcastle         

14th     Shelbie Woerman      107        West Point-Beemer        

15th     Maizie Christensen     107        CC/Hart-Newcastle         

16th     Delayne Sudbeck        108        CC/Hart-Newcastle         

17th     Brooklyn Holloway     109        Papillion LaVista

18th     Grace Lyons               110        Papillion LaVista

19th     Jenni Karge               110        Oakland-Craig    

20th     Kaitlyn Fehrer            111        West Point-Beemer                    

