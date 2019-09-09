The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights golf team had another good performance at the Wayne Invitational finishing 4thout of 8 teams. The team score was 441.
Two O-C Lady Knights medaled in the tournament. The top 20 scores medaled. Edie Anderson had a 6thplace finish with a score of 100 with a 52 on the front 9 and a 48 on the back 9. Jenni Karge had a score of 110 finishing 19th.
Other scored turned in for the Lady Knights were Emily Carmichael 115, Megan Bousquet 116 and Selena Johnson 119.
Team Score Place
Papillion La Vista 403 1st
Battle Creek 414 2nd
Cedar Catholic/Hartington-New Castle 431 3rd
OAKLAND-CRAIG 441 4th
Pierce 447 5th
Laurel Concord-Coleridge 475
Thurston-Cuming County (TC Thunder) 508
Elkhorn Valley 535
Place Individuals Score School
1st Sydney Erickson 90 Pierce
2nd Brooklyn Wrice 92 Papillion LaVista
3rd Kailey Johnson 97 West Point-Beemer
4th Kylee McLean 98 Battle Creek
5th Regan Courig 100 Papillion LaVista
6th Edie Anderson 100 Oakland-Craig
7th Natalie Bentjen 100 Wayne
8th Megan Lutt 101 Battle Creek
9th Becca Albrecht 102 Pierce
10th Sage Esson 102 Papillion LaVista
11th Jadyn Kinkaid 102 LCC
12th Joslyn Hrabanek 102 Battle Creek
13th Hallie Noecker 102 CC/Hart-Newcastle
14th Shelbie Woerman 107 West Point-Beemer
15th Maizie Christensen 107 CC/Hart-Newcastle
16th Delayne Sudbeck 108 CC/Hart-Newcastle
17th Brooklyn Holloway 109 Papillion LaVista
18th Grace Lyons 110 Papillion LaVista
19th Jenni Karge 110 Oakland-Craig
20th Kaitlyn Fehrer 111 West Point-Beemer
