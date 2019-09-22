The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Wisner on Thursday to take on the 5-2 Lady Gators. The Lady Knights started out well in the first set but had an off night the next three sets.
The opening set O-C jumped to a 11-4 lead early with a short run by Josie Richards and a 4-point run by Bailey Helzer. The two teams went back and forth unable to get much of any runs in serves as the Lady Knights held on to the lead to take the set 25-20.
The second set the Lady Gators took off quickly leading 11-2. With the Lady Knights trailing 5-14, Mya Guzinski had a 7-point service run to bring O-C back to within 2 points 13-15. But Wisner-Pilger had a couple good runs and took the set 25-16 to tie the match at 1-1.
The third set the two teams started out alternating leads to O-C leading 11-9. But Wisner had a 5-point run to go up 15-11. Ashten Rennerfeldt served O-C back to within two again 14-16. Wisner-Pilger jumped up to a 22-15 lead and were able to take the set out 25-19.
The Lady Gators had a strong start in the fourth set jumping to a 10-2 lead. O-C could not get any service runs going. The teams alternated serves for a while until had a couple more service runs giving them a lead of 21-14. The Lady Gators served out the set for a 25-14 set win and a 3-1 match win.
