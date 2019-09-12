The Oakland-Craig cross country teams competed at the Wisner-Pilger Invite last Thursday. The Lady Knights finished 5thof 11 teams at the meet. The boys finished 17thin a field of 17.
The Lady Knights had two medal. Chaney Nelson took 7thwith a time of 23:24.10 and Sam Linder took 9thwith a time of 23:46.29. Not far from medaling was Sydney Guzinski coming in 24thwith a time of 26:51.56. Others running were Ellen Magnusson with a time of 31:23.54 and Kalliah Johnson with a time of 32:55.31.
The Junior Varsity earned medals as well. Trinity Seery 5th (35:12), Hannah Moseman 7th (36:12), and Maggie Shi 9th (41:32).
The Knights had six compete. The top time was for O-C was Lucas Hilliard with a time of 23:06.96, followed by Max Ward with a time of 23:34.50. Other times were Max Henry 24:06.74, Angel Henry 24:50.35, Tyson Schultz 26:05.86 and Carmine Carson 26:32.06.
