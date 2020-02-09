The Lady Knights have run through the gauntlet leading to the conference tournament with wins over at the time #3 BRLD, #1 at the time in C1, North Bend Central and #7 in Class B Norris and now rolled over #3 Humphrey/LHF last Tuesday.
The O-C ladies took charge from the start. Their defense proved to be more than the Lady Bulldogs could handle. Kennedy Benne had 12 points in the first quarter. The Lady Knights led at the end of the opening period 14-6. They maintained the lead at 25-18 at halftime. The lead was expanded to 40-30 at the end of the 3rd quarter on their way to their 55-40 win.
The Lady Knights shot 52% (16 of 31) in 2-pointers, 22% (4 for 18) in 3-pointers and 52% (11 for 21) at the line. The team had 20 turnovers for the game. HLHF shot 20% (6 of 30) in 2-pointers, much due to the O-C defense, 56% (5 for 9) in 3-pointers and 59% (13 for 22) at the line. The team had 27 turnovers.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 36 points, a new career best. She shot 71% (12 of 17) in 2-pointers, 25% (2 for 8) in 3-pointers and 55% (6 for 11) at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Sadie Nelson with 6 points, Makenna Pearson with 5, Jeannina Blahak with 4, Chaney Nelson with 3 and Sydney Guzinski with one point.
Mya Guzinski led the team with 10 assists, her third double figure assist game of the season. She now has 107 assists for the season. Kennedy Benne led the team with 5 steals. Benne led the team with 19 deflections and Chaney Nelson had 16 deflections. Makenna Pearson had 3 blocked shots. Sydney Guzinski, Mya Guzinski, Sadie Nelson and Jeannina Blahak each had a blocked shot.
The Lady Knights go into the conference tournament with an 18-0 record and the #1 seed with a first-round bye. They will be playing Tekamah-Herman in the second round on Monday night. They are currently ranked #1 in Omaha and #2 in Lincoln with the possibility of moving up after #1 Hastings St. Cecilia lost this past week for their second loss of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.