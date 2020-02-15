The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights had a tough road to become the East Husker Conference tournament champions. They faced C1 #9 in Omaha West Point-Beemer Lady Cadets in the semi-finals. As they held on to win, they faced C1 #1 North Bend Central Lady Tigers (19-1), whose only loss was to the undefeated Lady Knights.
West Point Beemer
The two teams battled to a 9-9 tie. All the scoring for the quarter was from the Lady Knights under the basket- Jeannina Blahak with 6 points and 3 points by Makenna Pearson. O-C led by three at halftime, 21-18. Kennedy Benne scored 9 points in the period. The Lady Cadets led by 5 near the end of the 3rd quarter as O-C closed to three, 30-33 by the end of the quarter. The two teams were tied 34-34 with 3:25 left in the game. The Lady Knights took the lead 36-34 with 2:13 left in the game. The Lady Knights led 40-36 with a couple free throws from Kennedy Benne. With the score 40-38, Mya Guzinski went to the line and made two crucial free throws to put the game out of reach 42-38 with 5.3 seconds left in the game. The Lady Knights advanced on to meet the North Bend Central Lady Tigers.
The Lady Knights shot 41% (13 of 32) in 2-pointers, 17% (2 for 12) in 3-pointers and 56% (10 of 18) at the line. The team had only 8 turnovers for the game.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Knights was Kennedy Benne with 17 points, hitting 4 of 11 in 2-pointers, 1 for 5 in 3-pointers and 6 for 6 at the line. Jeannina Blahak had 9 points, hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 5 at the line. Other scorers were Chaney Nelson with 6 points, Mya Guzinski with 5, Makenna Pearson with 3 and Syd Guzinski with 2 points.
Jeannina Blahak led the team with 10 rebounds followed by Kennedy Benne with 5 and Makenna Pearson with 4 rebounds. Mya Guzinski had 7 assists bringing her within two of the record for single season assists. Chaney Nelson had 3 assists. Kennedy Benne led with 5 steals and had 18 deflections. Kennedy now holds and is building on the single season and career steals school records. The single season record was Dacey Nelson and the career record was formerly held by Nikki Johnson. She also holds the season and career steals average per game. Jeannina Blahak had 4 blocked shots, Sadie Nelson and Syd Guzinski each had a blocked shot.
North Bend Central
The Lady Knights had defeated the North Bend Central Lady Tigers by one point late in the season in Oakland. This was their rematch with the Lady Knights.
During the first three quarters the Lady Knights struggled in their shooting. But the ladies defense was keeping down in number of shots attempted. O-C hit 3 of 13 in field goals and 2 of 15 in the 2nd quarter. North Bend had only 3 of 7 shots in the first quarter and 1 of 9 shots in the 2nd quarter. O-C led 11-9 in the first quarter and led 17-12 at halftime. They held the lead and led at the end of the third quarter 28-21. The Lady Knights went up 36-25 with 5:09 left in the game. But North Bend closed to 36-37 with 2:20 left in the game. The local ladies stepped up their defense and Kennedy Benne hit 6 of 10 free throws down the stretch. NBC scored twice and tied the game 42-42 with 0:22.2 left in the game. The score held to the end of the quarter and the two teams went into a 4:00 overtime period. O-C took the lead 44-43 with 1:52 left in the overtime. O-C led again 47-46 with 0:42.7 left in the overtime. Syd Guzinski went to the line with seconds left on the clock and dropped two free throw in to put O-C up 49-46. The lady Tiger had four of their starters fouled out. Their top scorer was sitting on the bench. NBC was able to put in a 2-pointers as the buzzer sounded giving O-C the 49-48 win and the conference championship.
The Lady Knights shot 32% (14 of 44) in 2-pointers, 18% (2 of 11) in 3-pointers and 55% (18 of 33) at the line. The team had 14 turnovers for the game.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 24 points hitting 6 of 22 in 2-pointers and 12 for 18 at the line. Chaney Nelson had 10 points hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 6 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Sydney Guzinski with 6 points, Mya Guzinski had 4, Makenna Pearson had 3 and Jeannina Blahak had 2 points.
Kennedy Benne got her 5th double/double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with her 24 points. Makenna Pearson led the team with 11 rebounds. Syd Guzinski led the team with 3 assists
Next
The Lady Knights will travel to Fremont on Tuesday (2/11) to face Bergan. This will be varsity only with game time at 7:00. Friday (2/14) they will travel to West Point to take on the Lady Cadets for the second time in a week to close their regular season. Sub-districts will be at Logan View starting Monday (2/17) with their opponent to be announced. With five teams in the sub-district, O-C will play on Tuesday against the winner of the Monday game.
