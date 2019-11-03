The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Clarkson to close out their regular season with the 15-15 Lady Patriots. It was a hard-fought match with Clarkson-Leigh reluctantly losing in 3 straight set to the Lady Knights.
The first set Clarkson-Leigh scored first and got their lead up to 13-8. Josie Richards came up to serve and had a 5-point run to put O-C up 14-13. The two teams alternated serves, then with the Lady Patriots leading 20-19, Kennedy Benne came up and served a short run to put O-C up 23-20 and Josie Richards served the winning point to take set one 25-22.
The second set O-C took off after Clarkson-Leigh scored first, The Lady Knights had short runs by Josie Richards, Ashten Rennerfeldt and Mya Guzinski and a 4-point run by Laryn Johnson and the O-C ladies were up 16-6. The Lady Patriots had a short run to draw to 15-20. But Mya Guzinski came up and served out the set for the 25-16 win.
The third set the Lady Knights had an early 5-point run by Josie Richards to go up 7-2. Bailey Helzer had a short run to put O-C up 11-5. They maintained the lead until Josie Richards had a short run to put O-C up 18-11. But the Lady Patriots were not done yet as they mounted several short runs to take the lead 24-22. Kennedy Benne had a short run to put O-C up 25-24. The two teams alternated scores and leads until tied at 31-31, O-C won the serve and Kennedy Benne served the winning point to take the set 33-31 and the match 3-0.
The Lady Knights will come into the district tournament as the #2 seed and will be facing #3 seed Cedar Bluffs in the second game of the evening on Monday (10/28). The first game of the evening will be #4 seed Yutan and #5 seed Tekamah-Herman which starts at 4:00. The winner of that game will meet #1 seed and once defeated Mead in the final game of the night. The winner of OC/Cedar Bluffs and Mead/ and their opponent will play on Tuesday night at 6:00.
