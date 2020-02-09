The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights hosted the quarterfinals with Tekamah-Herman on Monday night and swept through them for their 19th win of the season.
The Lady Knights jumped out to an early lead with the Lady Tigers battling back a bit to cut O-C’s lead to 12-6 by the end of the quarter. The O-C ladies took charge in the second period to outscore Tekamah 20-6 to lead at halftime 32-12. They expanded the lead to 56-24 by the end of the 3rd quarter on their way to the 72-36 win to advance on.
The Lady Knights shot 53% (25 of 47) in 2-pointers, 8% (1 of 13) in 3-pointers and 59% (19 of 32) from the line. The team had 15 turnovers for the game.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 27 points, hitting 9 of 15 in 2-pointers, 1 for 4 in 3-pointers and 6 of 7 at the line. Sydney Guzinski had 9 points, hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line. Sadie Nelson had 9 points, hitting 3 for 9 in 2-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Other scorers for the Lady Knights were Edie Anderson with 7 points, Makenna Pearson and Jeannina Blahak with 6 points each, Chaney Nelson with 5 and Mya Guzinski with 3 points.
Kennedy Benne had a double/double with 10 rebounds to go with her 27 points. That is her 4th double/double for the season and 10th for her career. Following Benne was Sydney Guzinski and Jeannina Blahak with 5 rebounds each and Sadie Nelson with 4 rebounds. Mya Guzinki led the team with 7 assists for the game giving her 114 assists for the year, 9 short of the single year school record.
Kennedy Benne had the girls first ever triple/double with 10 steals to go with her 27 points and 10 rebounds. Following her was Mya Guzinki with 6 and Sydney Guzinski with 5 steals. Jeannina Blahak, Sadie Nelson and Laryn Johnson each had a blocked shot.
The Lady Knights will advance on to meet (C1 #9)West Point-Beemer on Thursday night at Midland University in the semifinals game. They will be the late game following the (C1 #1)North Bend Central vs. (D1#7) Pender at 6:00. The championship and consolation games will be at Midland as well on Saturday.
