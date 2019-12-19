The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights have extended their record to 5-0 with three wins this past week over Clarkson-Leigh, Pender and Howells-Dodge. They won by margins of 24, 28 and 25 through this week.
They are tenacious in their defense of man-to-man full court pressure on their opponents inbounding the ball. Once the other team makes it to the other side of the court the O-C ladies put on man-to-man defensive display of switching on defense, helping each other out, and shutting off drives. With Jeannina Blahak under the basket with 18 blocked shots in the first five games.
Offensively the locals have 5 girls averaging 8.8 to 14.2 points per game. They have five girls hitting 42% to 55% in 2-pointers and three girls hitting 33% or better in 3-pointers and three girls hitting over 60% from the line. They are always attacking the basket and passing the ball around to find the open girls. Mya Guzinski is one assist short of tying the school record on career assist with 28 assists in the first 5 games. She averages 4.5 assist per game for her career at this point.
The girls are averaging nearly 60 points a game and allowing only 26 points a game. The Lady Knights are currently standing at #4 in the Class C2 power ratings.
Vs. Clarkson Leigh
The Clarkson-Leigh Lady Patriots came into the game with a 1-1 record having lost to 5-0 Humphrey by 7 points. The game started out with the Lady Patriots tying the Lady Knights 9-9 in the opening period. The next thing you knew the quick full court pressure and quick strike offense the O-C girls led 19-9 at the quarter break. Clarkson Leigh did not score again until there was 0:32.5 seconds left in the half. They managed to score 4 points before the buzzer and trailed at halftime 31-13. The Lady Patriots got only 4 shots at the basket for the second quarter.
The Lady Knights extended their lead in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Lady Patriots 20-7 for the period. The O-C Lady Knights rolled to a 56-31 win.
The Lady Knights shot 46% (16 of 35) in 2-pointers, 31% (5 of 16) in 3-pointers. But they struggled from the line hitting only 47% from the line. They had 17 steals and had only 15 turnovers.
Leading the team in scoring was Sydney Guzinski with 14 hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 3 for 5 in 3-pointers and 1 for 4 at the line.; Sadie Nelson with 12 hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers and 2 for 5 in 3-pointers; Jeannina Blahak had 11 points hitting 4 of 8 in 2-pointers and 3 for 3 at the line; and Chaney Nelson had 8 points hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line.
Jeannina Blahak had 9 rebounds just one short of her second double/double for the year. Mya Guzinski led the team in rebound with 10. Makenna Pearson, Chaney Nelson and Kennedy Benne each had 4 rebounds. Mya Guzinski and Kennedy Benne each had 5 assists. Sadie Nelson led the team with 8 steals followed by Mya Guzinski with 3. Kennedy Benne led the team with 3 blocked shots followed by Jeannina Blahak with 2. Chaney Nelson, Sadie Nelson and Makenna Pearson each had one blocked shot.
Vs Pender
Pender came into the game with an undefeated record of 3-0 on Friday in Oakland. They opened up the game taking an 8-2 lead after O-C scored the first two points of the game. But then the O-C defense went into action and before you new it, O-C was up 13-8 with 11 unanswered points. The opening period ended with Oakland-Craig Leading 16-10.
The second quarter Pender did not score until there was 2:00 left in the half. They had gone 6 minutes scoreless. They ended up with two free throws for the quarter. They only got 8 shots off at the basket for the period. The Lady Pendragons went 2 of 6 from the line for the quarter. The Lady Knights led at halftime 26-12.
Pender was held to five points in the third quarter as O-C scored 21 to lea at the end of the quarter to lead 47-17. They rolled on to a 54-26 win.
The Lady Knights shot 47% (18 of 38) in 2-pointers, 36% (5 of 14) in 3-pointers, but once again struggled at the line hitting only 42% (3 of 7). The team had 15 steals and 18 turnovers for the game.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 18 points hitting 7 of 12 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Jeannina Blahak followed with 10 points hitting 5 of 9 in 2-pointers. Sadie Nelson was 2 for 3 in 3-pointers.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Jeannina Blahak with 7 rebounds and Mya Guzinski with 6 rebounds. Mya Guzinski and Sydney Guzinski each had 4 assists. Kennedy Benne led the team with 5 steals followed by Mya Guzinski with 4 and Chaney Nelson with 3. Jeannina Blahak once again tied the one game blocked shot record with 6 for the game. Chaney Nelson and Edie Anderson each had a blocked shot. Kennedy Benne led the team with 15 deflections followed by Mya Guzinski with 10 and Sydney Guzinski with 9 defections.
Vs. Howells-Dodge
Howells-Dodge came to town with a 1-3 record having losses to Pierce, Aquinas Catholic and Humphry/LHF in overtime.
The O-C Lady Knights jumped to a 10-0 lead holding the Lady Jaguars scoreless for 4:00. The Lady Knights were on fire for the first time this season hitting 5 for 5 in the opening period and led at the end of the quarter 16-10.
Oakland-Craig’s defense was tough holding Howells-Dodge to only 7 points in the 2nd period and 5 points in the third period. O-C led 34-16 at halftime and 51-21 after the 3rd period. They rolled on to a 59-34 win.
The Lady Knights shot 34% (12 of 35) in 2-pointers, 39% (9 of 23) in 3-pointers and 687% (8 of 12) from the line. They had 28 steals and 18 turnovers. Howells-Dodge shot 43% (10 of 23) in 2 pointers, 50% (1 for 2) in 3-pointers and 50% (11 of 22) at the line. They had only 7 steals and committed 37 turnovers.
The Lady Knights had four in double figures. Chaney Nelson had 14 points hitting 4 of 7 in 2-pointers, 1 of 6 in 3-pointers and 3 for 3 at the line. Kennedy Benne had 13 points hitting 1 of 6 in 2-pointers, 3 of 6 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Sadie Nelson had 11 points hitting 1 for 3 in 2-pointers and 3 for 7 in 3-pointers. Jeannina Blahak had 11 points hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers and 3 for 3 at the line.
Once again Kennedy Benne led the team with 5 rebounds. Sadie Nelson, Makena Pearson and Jeannina Blahak each had 4 rebounds. Mya Guzinski led the team with 6 assists. Kennedy Benne led the team with 10 steals. Sydney Guzinski and Mya Guzinski each had 4 steals. Jeannina Blahak had 4 blocked shots. Kennedy Benne led the team with 17 deflections, Chaney nelson had 16 deflections, Mya Guzinski had 14 deflections, Sydney Guzinski had 11 and Sadie Nelson had 8 deflections.
Next
The Lady Knights host 4-0 Winnebago in Oakland on Tuesday. JV games start at 4:30. Thursday they will travel to Wisner to take on the 0-3 Lady Gators JV games will start at 4:30. Then their final game before the Holiday tournament in Malcolm they will travel to 2-2 Madison on Saturday (12/21).
