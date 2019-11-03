Running in Kearney at the State Cross Country meet is such an exciting experience and honor. It is where the best of the best come to meet head to head. Class D is the largest race at state with nearly 150 runners and 18 teams. This is the biggest race most of our girls had ever seen, and although their emotions were high, they handled it with class and represented O-C very well.
This year we were the third class to compete, so we started the day walking the hilly, winding course at 10:30 when it opened, then later had a quick break for lunch. It was a chilly morning with frost covering the course, but perfect conditions to run in as the day progressed. As hundreds of competitors and hundreds of spectators filled the course, each runner diligently prepared for their race. This consisted of putting on their number bibs, going for a 10-minute jog, rolling their legs out/stretching, going through their calisthenics, and then heading to the starting line for their runouts and final team talk.
The girls tried their best to fight back their nerves, but tears rolled down their cheeks as we were meeting at the finish line. The number of girls surrounding them, wanting to hit a new PR, and knowing this would be Sam and Trinity’s final race had their emotions all over the place. However, they let this drive them to give all that they could to finish strong. We finished the race with two PRs and many very close to their best. Chaney Nelson was the first O-C runner to cross the finish line at 21:57 with a pace of 7:03. Sam Linder came in next with a 22:34 and a 7:15 pace. Sydney Guzinski ran a pace of 7:37 finishing at 23:40. Ellen Magnusson ran a 24:14 and a pace of 7:47. Kalliah Johnson finished the year with a PR running a 27:27 with a pace of 8:50. Trinity Seery also completed her final race with a PR of 27:51 and an 8:57 pace. Each time one of these ladies passed me during the race, they were determined and giving all they could do to complete each task I gave them. They finished 14th as a team (top of the local area schools) with only 12 points separating us from 11th. Thank you to all of you that took the time to motivate these young ladies. You helped them reach so many goals! A special thank you goes to the parents and fans that made the trip to Kearney with treats, signs, and heartfelt cheers. You helped make these priceless moments even more special!
This group of young ladies are exceptional. They are hardworking both for their team and in the classroom. They are beyond coachable—anything I ask of them; they give 100% to try to meet that goal. They are also the first group of ladies I have coached that are not only sad their season came to an end, but they were begging to practice on Saturday (the very next day!) We are going to miss our seniors terribly as they brought so much to our team, however, the future of O-C cross country looks bright. This is because of you, seniors. You developed an atmosphere of driven individuals who work together as a family. Thank you, ladies, all of you, for an amazing season. I’ve loved every minute!
