District races for Cross-Country all across the state of Nebraska were run last Thursday. All varsity competitors gave everything with the hopes to either be in the top 15, finish in the top 3 as a team, or run their absolute best of the season. It is a race of high emotions and most definitely not one for the faint of heart. Oakland-Craig thankfully didn’t have to travel far as we went to Pender, however, it was full of tough competition. With the stakes high, our O-C runners met the day with determination and focus, and I am so proud of each and every one of them!
As usual, the girls ran first. Going into the race, they knew they had a good chance to qualify for state as a team. Based on previous results, the top four teams were going to finish very close to one another. They were nervous, but they let that motivate them. They spent the ride to Pender listening to their favorite tunes—loudly—and spent the hour before the race exploring the course, warming up, and mentally preparing. Apparently, this routine (and all of their hard work throughout the season) was exactly what they needed, because their awesome performances earned them the title of District Champions! A feat that hadn’t been accomplished at Oakland-Craig since 2012! Members of that 2011 team were Brie Peterson, Heather Riedy, Elizabeth Pille and Megan Byrnes.
We had three runners finish in the top 15 to earn a medal. Chaney Nelson finished 3rd running a 21:37, Sam Linder finished 4th running a 21:56 (season best), and Sydney Guzinski finished 13th with a 23:11 (PR). Medaling at districts is something that not many people accomplish, and I am so proud of these three! Ellen Magnusson fought so hard and ran her best race of the season. She cut over two minutes off her time to finish 17th, just two shy from earning a medal, and finishing with a time of 23:53. Kalliah Johnson came in next for O-C at 27:44 with Trinity Seery not far behind at 27:57 (PR). Many tears of joy from the girls (and their extremely proud coach) followed as they celebrated their victory.
The boys race was the final competition of the day. They faced one of the toughest districts in the state. The top three Class D times in the state came from our district, and the following 12 were not far behind. Our O-C boys did not let this take away their focus and the goals they created. They pushed through, fought hard, and each finished with all that they had. Five out of the six runners either finished with a PR (personal record) or an SB (season best) and the sixth runner was only 10 seconds from his best. Max Henry finished with a time of 21:06. Lucas Hillard ran a season best with a time of 21:11. Max Ward finished his final race with a PR and a time of 21:16. Angel Henry came in next with a season best and a time of 22:06. Tyson Schultz completed a PR race in 23:11, and Carmine Carson also finished with a PR and a time of 23:57. Their hard work and dedication to this sport should not be overshadowed. They have done something very few people can do, and I am so proud of the young men they have become.
This season has been so fun, and I can’t believe it is coming to an end for some. I’d like to thank my five AMAZING seniors for their leadership, their countless hours of running, and willingness to buy into a program that is not easy to complete. You will be missed more than you know! To the girls that have one more week with me, get ready---we are not done yet!!! We run at the Kearney Country Club on Friday at 2:00, and I can’t wait!
