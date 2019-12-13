The Oakland-Craig wrestling team kicked off its season this past Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invite and walked away 6th out of 16 teams competing. Due to the recent state football championship, O-C only had 4 kids ready to compete on the 1st competition. Wrestlers must go through a state mandated test before being eligible to compete which consists of hydration testing and a body fat percentage test. A wrestler must show that they are properly hydrated before they can move on to the next phase of the testing. Once that is completed, each wrestler steps on the scale to establish their initial weight and they are checked for their body fat percentage. For most individuals, 7% body fat is the lowest you can go. The initial weight is recorded and, from that point on, the state allows an individual to lose only 1 ½% of their weight per week. These rules are set in place for the health and well-being of the wrestler. For this past week, Trenton Arlt, Carter Bousquet, Lucas Hilliard and Laurence Brands passed their testing and competed for the Knights at Howells.
Trenton Arlt competed at 113 this week and finished in 2nd place. He picked up a pin and a 13-3 major decision for his two victories. He built up a 4-0 lead on his 3rd opponent but could not hold onto it as he took a 6-4 loss and finished 2-1 on the day.
Carter Bousquet was up a weight at 120 and found the size difference to be tough to overcome. As a promising freshman, he did pick up his first varsity victory with a 3rd period pin and ended up 1-3 on the day.
Lucas Hilliard started his senior campaign at 138 with a bang securing 4 1st period pins in a row to make the finals. His best match may have been his last one as he wrestled a very technically sound match against a top-notch opponent but ended up with a narrow 6-4 loss and a 2nd place finish.
Laurence Brands competed at 220 used his size and strength to secure 2 pins in his first 4 matches and secured a spot in the consolation finals. He added another pin to his record and took home the 3rd place medal.
“We were obviously short manned today and we have had little time to get these guys completely up to speed in terms of technique and conditioning but I felt they all competed well. I am always confident that our kids will be scrappy and give their best effort whenever they walk out on the mat and they will represent Oakland-Craig well.”
The Knights wrestling team will next compete at the Battle Creek Dual on December 14.
Team Ct. Points
1 Millard South 13 152.5
2 Archbishop Bergan 15 140.0
3 Howells-Dodge 9 83.0
4 Summerland 14 74.0
5 Hartington Cedar Catholic 7 70.0
6 Oakland-Craig 4 46.0
7 Wakefield-Allen 9 43.0
8 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11 40.0
9 Elkhorn South 13 38.5
10 Ponca 6 36.0
11 Stanton 6 35.0
12 Lutheran High Northeast 3 30.0
13 Elgin/Pope John 2 20.0
14 Scribner-Snyder 3 16.5
15 Clarkson/Leigh 3 15.0
16 Madison 5 12.0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.