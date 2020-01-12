Oakland-Craig finished 7th of 18 teams in the Fillmore Central Holiday Tournament on Saturday while filling only 7 of the 14 weight classes. Six of seven participants were able to secure a medal on the day with a 6th place or better showing.
Trenton Arlt led the way with a 1st place showing at the 106 lb weight class. With pins in the first 3 rounds, he set up a showdown with Class D #6 Hayden Neeman of Superior. Arlt built up a large lead before securing a 3rd period pin and setting up a showdown with Class C #2 Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann. Arlt was able get a takedown in the first period on a scramble and made those 2 points stand up getting a signature win and upping his season record to 19-1.
Carter Bousquet competed at the 113 lb weight class and took home a 6th place medal. Bousquet started the day off with a quick 1st period pin before facing a state rated opponent and returning state qualifier in back to back matches. He fought gamely but experience won out in both those matches dropping him to match for 5th/6th. That match went back and forth with Bousquet coming from behind and taking a lead as time was running out. A late reversal turned the tables as time expired and Bousquet had to settle for a 6th place medal.
Lucas Hilliard returned from injury and competed at 138 lbs. He split his first two matches with a pin and a loss to a returning state qualifier. Hilliard found some extra energy as the day went on winning his last two matches handily going 3-1 on the day and placing 5th. He sits at 11-3 on the season.
Tavis Uhing made the drop down one weight class and competed at 145 lbs. Uhing started the day hot with 3 straight pins and setting himself up in the championship bracket. There he faced Class D #6 Joseph French of Axtell. He stood toe to toe with him but could not get the win. A close loss in the consolations put Uhing on the medal stand at 4th place. He improved his record to 11-5 on the season.
Tom Maline made his first appearance on the mats this year and made his presence known, winning 4 straight matches and putting him in the finals in the 170 lb weight class. Along the way he pinned two opponents and beat two others with 14-3 and 19-4 records. The finals pitted him against Kobe Lyons of York sitting at 21-1. Maline ended up on the wrong end of a decision for a 2nd place showing. More mat time for Maline should only mean better things as the season progresses.
Wrestling at 182 lbs, Jarron Metzler pinned his first two opponents setting up a semifinal showdown with Colton home of Doniphan-Trumbull. In a tight match throughout, Metzler was able to defend a last second shot attempt as time expired and he walked off with a 8-7 victory. The finals would pit him against Class B #6 Kaden Lyons from York but it would not happen as a medical condition would prevent Metzler from competing. He settled for a 2nd place medal and stands at 8-0 on the season.
Landon Hilliard rounded out the O-C competitors on the day at 195 lbs. An inexperienced freshman, Hilliard fought gamely in every match and has shown marked improvement but was unable to secure a victory.
“Our goal for this tournament was to use it as a springboard for the second half of the season and I think we did that. Everyone competed very well and we hope to expand on that as we head to the 2 day High Plains Tournament this weekend. Every bracket will be littered with highly rated kids from Class A to Class D. We need to be ready to go and I think we will be.”
(0) comments
