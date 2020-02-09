Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 18F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 18F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.