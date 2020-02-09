The Oakland-Craig Knights hosted the first round of the East Husker Conference tournament as the #4 seed team. Their first opponent was the #13 seed Tekamah-Herman Tigers. The game was played on Saturday night.
The Knights opened, jumping to a big first quarter lead 24-3. The Tigers were only able to get 7 shots off at the basket in the first quarter hitting only one. The Knights were 12 of 23 for the quarter. Colton Thomsen led the scoring with 6 points. The Knights built on their lead to 39-14 by halftime. Colton Thomsen added 8 more points during the period. O-C led at the end of the 3rdquarter 61-25 on their way to the 73-43 win.
The Knights shot 65% (31 of 48) in 2-pointers, 7% (1 for 14) in 3-pointers and 47% (8 of 17) at the line. The team had 14 turnovers and 21 steals for the game. The Tigers shot 53% (10 of 19) in 2-pointers, 27% (4 for 15) in 3-pointers and 64% (11 for 17) at the line.
Leading the scoring for the Knights was Colton Thomsen with 16 points hitting 6 of 10 in 2-pointers and 4 for 6 at the line. Wyatt Seagren had 13 points hitting 6 of 8 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Blake Johnson had 8 points hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers. Carson Thomsen had 8 points hitting 2 for 2 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Coulter Thiele with 5 points, Jaron Meyer, Amon Bryan and Caden Nelson with 4 points each, Ian Lundquist, Grady Gatewood and Trey Deemer with 2 point each and Mike Maline had one point.
Colton Thomsen led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Wyatt Seagren and Gunnar Ray with 4 each, Blake Johnson, Carson Thomsen and Jaron Meyer with 3 rebounds each. Colton Thomsen led the team with 4 assists and 9 steals. Gunnar Ray had 3 assists and 5 steals. Wyatt Seagren had 3 blocked shots and Coulter Thiele had one.
The Knights will face Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the quarterfinals in the 6:00 game in Lyons on Tuesday night. They will be followed by BRLD and Howells-Dodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.