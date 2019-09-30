The Oakland-Craig Knights traveled the long distance to Syracuse for Friday’s football game Friday night. The Knights dominated the Syracuse Rockets as the Rockets never got off the ground with O-C holding them to 7 yards of total offense and no first down for the game.
The Knights received to start the game. The started their possession on the OC29. They fumbled the ball over to Syracuse on the O-C40. That would be the only time the Rockets had possession of the ball on the O-C side of the field. The Knights’ Coulter Thiele intercepted the ball three plays later on about the OC26 and returned it to the OC46 for the Knights second possession.
On O-C’s first play Blake Johnson broke away around the end for a 38-yard touchdown that was called back due to a block in the back on O-C. The next play Ian Lundquist broke through the Rockets defense for a 53-yard touchdown run, also called back due to another block in the back call on O-C. A few plays later Coulter Thiele scored from one yard out. That touchdown stuck and O-C led 7-0 with 8:25 left in the opening period.
The Knights stopped Syracuse three and out. O-C was called for running into the kicker but the yards did not give them enough for the first down. They punted again giving the ball to O-C on the OC45. The Knights broke away down the sideline but fumbled the ball on the S5.
The Rockets had a penalty putting the ball on their own 3-yard line. The next play O-C caught Syracuse in the end zone for a safety. The Knights led 9-0 with 6:14 left in the quarter. Two plays later O-C scored another touchdown with Coulter Thiele carrying it in from the 7-yard line and the Knights were up 15-0. The drive took 36 seconds.
The Knights next possession they scored in two plays, a Jaron Meyer run for 43 yards and a 25-yard pass to Caden Nelson for the touchdown. The drive took 33 seconds. O-C led 22-0.
The Knights blocked the next punt by Syracuse giving them the ball on the S48. Coulter Thiele took the ball to the end zone on the next play and O-C was up 28-0 with 1:57 left in the opening period.
Syracuse had to punt to O-C one more time in the opening period giving them the ball on the O-C 47 with 0:13 seconds left in the quarter. Just enough time for Colton Thomsen to complete a pass to Coulter Thiele for a 53-yard touchdown finding Thiele by himself down field with no defenders around him. The quarter ended with O-C up 34-0.
O-C scored again with 9:11 left in the half putting O-C up 41-0. It was a completed pass to Wyatt Seagren for the touchdown. On the next possession of the Knights Coulter Thiele scored from 30 yards out giving O-C a 48-0 lead with 5:44 left in the half. O-C reserves started making their appearance in the game before halftime. Tavis Uhing scored from 2 yards out to put O-C up 56-0 at halftime.
Syracuse received to start the 3rd quarter. They went three and out and had to punt the ball back to Oakland-Craig. Nine plays later Connor Guill scored from 11 yards out putting O-C up 62-0. That was the extent of scoring in the 3rd period.
With 8:43 left in the game O-C’s freshmen squad scored on a 4-yards out on a run by LJ McNeill. That made the score O-C 68-0 and that would hold to the end of the game.
The Knights had 606 total offensive yards, 150 passing and 426 rushing and 23 first downs. As mentioned, Syracuse had 7 total yards passing for 4 and rushing for 3 yards and had no first downs. The Knights had 9 penalties for 97 yards and Syracuse had 6 penalties for 28 yards.
Colton Thomsen was 6 of 9 passing for 126 yards and 3 touchdowns. Grady Gatewood was 3 for 4 for 24 yards passing and a touchdown.
Coulter Thiele had a reception for 41 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Seagren had one reception for 33 yards and a touchdown. Caden Nelson had 2 receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. Connor Guill had a reception for 11 yards and a touchdown. Gunnar Ray had 2 receptions for 20 yards and Carson Thomsen had 2 receptions for 13 yards.
Jaron Meyer had 117 yards on 7 carries and one touchdown. Coulter Thiele had 94 yards on 5 carries and 3 touchdowns. Tavis Uhing had 51 yards on 6 carries, LJ McNeill had 38 yards and a touchdown. Connor Guill had 53 yards on 3 carries. Ian Lundquist had 25 yards on one carry, Carter Bousquet had 21 yards on 4 carries and Grady Gatewood had 15 yards on a carry.
The Knights will travel to Tekamah next week to take on the 2-2 Tekamah-Herman Tigers.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS SYR
8:25 TD Jaron Meyer 3 Yd Run
(Jaron Meyer Kick) 7 0
6:14 SF Safety 9 0
5:38 TD Coulter Thiele 7 Yd Run
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 15 0
4:40 TD 25 Yd Pass From Colton Thomsen
(Jaron Meyer Kick) 22 0
1:57 TD Coulter Thiele 41 Yd Run
(Jaron Meyer Kick No Good) 28 0
0:04 TD Coulter Thiele 40 Yd Pass From
Colton Thomsen
(Jaron Meyer Kick No Good) 34 0
Second Quarter
9:11 TD Wyatt Seagren 28 Yd Pass From
Colton Thomsen
(Jaron Meyer Kick) 41 0
5:44 TD Coulter Thiele 32 Yd Run
(Jaron Meyer Kick) 48 0
2:06 TD Tavis Uhing 2 Yd Run
(Tavis Uhing Run For
Two-Point Conversion) 56 0
Third Quarter
5:00 TD Connor Guill 11 Yd Pass From
Grady Gatewood
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 62 0
Fourth Quarter
8:43 TD LJ McNeill 2 Yd Run
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 68 0
Team Totals O-C SYR
Total Plays 61 42
Total Yards 606 7
Passing Yards 150 4
Rushing Yards 456 3
First Downs 23 0
Third Down Eff 4/6 0/11
-67% 0%
Fourth Down Eff 1/2 0/0
-50% 0%
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles Lost 2 0
Interc Thrown 0 1
Penalties 9 6
Yards 97 28
