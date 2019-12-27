106

Trenton Arlt (14-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Round 1 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall 

over Joel Jacinto (Schuyler) 2-5 (Fall 1:49)

Round 2 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall 

over Ella Whitaker (BRLD) 0-5 (Fall 1:28)

Round 3 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall 

over Jaden Whitaker (BRLD) 3-7 (Fall 1:05)

Round 4 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall 

over Wyatt Heikes (Wayne) 9-7 (Fall 1:22)

Round 5 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall 

over Zachary McManigal (Wayne) 14-6 (Fall 1:05)

113

Carter Bousquet (3-5) placed 2nd and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Carter Bousquet (Oakland-Craig) 3-5 won by fall 

over James Castahon (Schuyler) 7-13 (Fall 2:49)

Round 2 - Jacoby Mann (Winside) 10-2 won by fall 

over Carter Bousquet (Oakland-Craig) 3-5 (Fall 1:54)

152

Tavis Uhing (8-3) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.

Round 2 - Bryan Valdivia (Schuyler) 4-0 won by fall 

over Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 8-3 (Fall 2:32)

Round 3 - Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 8-3 won by fall 

over Garrett Capron (Cedar Bluffs) 0-8 (Fall 1:58)

Round 4 - Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 8-3 won by fall 

over Sean Heimdale (Winside) 2-9 (Fall 2:54)

Round 5 - Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 8-3 won by fall 

over James Dorcey (Wayne) 8-9 (Fall 1:03)

182

Jarron Metzler (5-1) placed 2nd and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 5-1 won by fall 

over Anthony Palmer (Wisner-Pilger) 12-6 (Fall 2:59)

Round 2 - Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 5-1 won by fall 

over Elijah Schmidt (Stanton) 3-10 (Fall 3:40)

Round 4 - Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 5-1 won by major decision 

over Edgar Diego (Schuyler JV) 1-3 (MD 13-4)

Round 5 - William Marxsen (Schuyler) 20-1 won by forfeit 

over Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 5-1 (For.)

195

Landon Hilliard (2-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Melvin Pineda (Schuyler) 7-11 won by fall 

over Landon Hilliard (Oakland-Craig) 2-7 (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Round 1 - Jaime Lira (Schuyler JV) 3-1 won by fall 

over Landon Hilliard (Oakland-Craig) 2-7 (Fall 0:25)

220

Laurence Brands (7-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Casey Ramirez (Schuyler) 7-11 won by fall 

over Laurence Brands (Oakland-Craig) 7-7 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 1 - Oscar Cruz (Schuyler JV) 1-2 won by fall 

over Laurence Brands (Oakland-Craig) 7-7 (Fall 2:05)

       Team                     Ct         Points

1    Schuyler                14        165.5

2    Wayne                   17        145.5

3    Winside                 9          115.0

4    Wisner-Pilger         8          104.0

5    Schuyler JV            11        60.0

6    Oakland-Craig        6          53.0

7    Stanton                 5          45.0

8    BRLD                     4          28.0

9    Scribner-Snyder     2          21.0

10  Cedar Bluffs           7          15.0

11  Clarkson-Leigh       3          9.0

