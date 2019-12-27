106
Trenton Arlt (14-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Round 1 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall
over Joel Jacinto (Schuyler) 2-5 (Fall 1:49)
Round 2 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall
over Ella Whitaker (BRLD) 0-5 (Fall 1:28)
Round 3 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall
over Jaden Whitaker (BRLD) 3-7 (Fall 1:05)
Round 4 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall
over Wyatt Heikes (Wayne) 9-7 (Fall 1:22)
Round 5 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 14-1 won by fall
over Zachary McManigal (Wayne) 14-6 (Fall 1:05)
113
Carter Bousquet (3-5) placed 2nd and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Carter Bousquet (Oakland-Craig) 3-5 won by fall
over James Castahon (Schuyler) 7-13 (Fall 2:49)
Round 2 - Jacoby Mann (Winside) 10-2 won by fall
over Carter Bousquet (Oakland-Craig) 3-5 (Fall 1:54)
152
Tavis Uhing (8-3) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 2 - Bryan Valdivia (Schuyler) 4-0 won by fall
over Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 8-3 (Fall 2:32)
Round 3 - Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 8-3 won by fall
over Garrett Capron (Cedar Bluffs) 0-8 (Fall 1:58)
Round 4 - Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 8-3 won by fall
over Sean Heimdale (Winside) 2-9 (Fall 2:54)
Round 5 - Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 8-3 won by fall
over James Dorcey (Wayne) 8-9 (Fall 1:03)
182
Jarron Metzler (5-1) placed 2nd and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 5-1 won by fall
over Anthony Palmer (Wisner-Pilger) 12-6 (Fall 2:59)
Round 2 - Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 5-1 won by fall
over Elijah Schmidt (Stanton) 3-10 (Fall 3:40)
Round 4 - Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 5-1 won by major decision
over Edgar Diego (Schuyler JV) 1-3 (MD 13-4)
Round 5 - William Marxsen (Schuyler) 20-1 won by forfeit
over Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 5-1 (For.)
195
Landon Hilliard (2-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Melvin Pineda (Schuyler) 7-11 won by fall
over Landon Hilliard (Oakland-Craig) 2-7 (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Round 1 - Jaime Lira (Schuyler JV) 3-1 won by fall
over Landon Hilliard (Oakland-Craig) 2-7 (Fall 0:25)
220
Laurence Brands (7-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Casey Ramirez (Schuyler) 7-11 won by fall
over Laurence Brands (Oakland-Craig) 7-7 (Fall 1:10)
Cons. Round 1 - Oscar Cruz (Schuyler JV) 1-2 won by fall
over Laurence Brands (Oakland-Craig) 7-7 (Fall 2:05)
Team Ct Points
1 Schuyler 14 165.5
2 Wayne 17 145.5
3 Winside 9 115.0
4 Wisner-Pilger 8 104.0
5 Schuyler JV 11 60.0
6 Oakland-Craig 6 53.0
7 Stanton 5 45.0
8 BRLD 4 28.0
9 Scribner-Snyder 2 21.0
10 Cedar Bluffs 7 15.0
11 Clarkson-Leigh 3 9.0
