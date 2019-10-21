Friday night the Oakland-Craig Knights hosted #9 Fremont Bergan in what was supposed to be their first real challenge of the year. It turned out to be a shocking out come in Class C2. Bergan came into the game undefeated at 6-0. O-C is rated #2 in Lincoln and #4 in Omaha. They were averaging a 53.5-6.5 win in their first 6 games. The Bergan fans just stood in shock at what happened that night as the Knights trounced Bergan 52-0.
The Knights won the toss and deferred to the second half. Bergan had to punt on a 4th and 11. O-C in their initial drive of the game drove the ball 54 yards in 3 plays capped off with a 36-yard touchdown run by Coulter Thiele to put O-C up 8-0.
Bergan had to punt on their next two possessions with a 4th and 11. They had a total of 12 yards in their first three drives and 15 yards in penalties.
The Knights’ Thomas Maline blocked the Bergan punt in their second drive starting O-C’s drive from the B15. The Knights scored the next play on a 15-yard run by Coulter Thiele. The Knights blocked the Bergan punt again on their 3rd drive giving the ball to O-C on the B33. Eight plays later the O-C Knights scored on an 8-yard pass from Colton Thomsen to Caden Nelson. The Knights led Bergan 22-0 with 2:48 left in the first quarter.
On Bergan’s next drive they fumbled on the first play and Ian Lundquist covered the ball on the Bergan 33-yard line. The OC Knights took the ball with 2:30 left in the opening period and marched to the end zone in 6 plays scoring on a 15-yard run by Jaron Meyer to give O-C a 30-0 lead with about 19 seconds left in the period.
The Bergan fans were silent on their sidelines stunned in how the opening period went. The Knights line out playing the Bergan line physically. They were stopping Bergan with minimal gains and penetrated the Bergan offensive lines to put pressure on the quarterback.
The OC Knights next scoring drive was after they got a hand on the Bergan punt to deflect it and O-C drove the ball 37 yards in 3 plays with a 22, 14 and one yard runs by Ian Lundquist. There was 2:44 left in the half and O-C led 38-0.
Bergan tried to do an onside kick to start the second half that went bad and never covered the required 10 yards. O-C took the ball on the Bergan 40. Jaron Meyer ran it to the end zone on the first play to put O-C up 44-0 with 11:38 left in the game. The running clock went into effect from this point for the rest of the half.
The Knights started their next drive on their own 19. Jaron Meyer took the ball to the house on the next play with an 81-yard run to put O-C up 52-0 with 5:37 left in the game. The reserves were in the rest of the game with the freshmen squad getting in for the final drive.
The Knights had 354 total yards of offense, 333 yards rushing. Bergan had a total of 121 yards, 93 passing. Bergan only had 28 yards on the ground.
Colton Thomsen was 4 for 7 passing for 47 yards. Caden Nelson had 2 receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown and Coulter Thiele had 2 receptions for 6 yards.
Jaron Meyer led the team rushing with 144 yards in 4 carries including his 81-yard touchdown run and two other touchdowns. Ian Lundquist had 88 yards in 12 carries and one touchdown. Coulter Thiele had 59 yards in 6 carries, Connor Guill had 17 yards in 2 parries, Carter Bousquet had 13 yards in one carry, Tavis Uhing had 10 yards in 4 carries.
Next
The Knights will travel next week to Yutan to face the 4-3 Chieftains.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS BHS
9:13 TD Coulter Thiele 35 Yd Run
(Jaron Meyer Run for Two-Point Conversion) 8 0
7:43 TD Coulter Thiele 15 Yd Run
(Jaron Meyer Run for Two-Point Conversion) 16 0
2:48 TD Caden Nelson 7 Yd Pass
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 22 0
0:19.8 TD Jaron Meyer 15 Yd Run
(Ian Lundquist Run for Two-Point Conversion) 30 0
Second Quarter
2:44 TD Ian Lundquist 1 Yd Run
(Ian Lundquist Run for Two-Point Conversion) 38 0
Third Quarter
11:38 TD Jaron Meyer 40 Yd Run
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 44 0
5:47 TD Jaron Meyer 81 Yd Run
(Wyatt Seagren Run for Two-Point Conversion) 52 0
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Team Totals OC FB
Total Plays 43 56
Total Yards 354 121
Passing Yards 21 93
Rushing Yards 333 28
First Downs 15 7
Third Down Eff 5-8 5-14
-63% -21%
Fourth Down Eff 0-0 1-3
0% -33%
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles Lost 0 1
Interc Thrown 0 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.