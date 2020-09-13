The #1 Oakland-Craig Knights rolled to an easy win over the BRLD Wolverines on Friday night.
The Knights received to begin the game It was a short kick to the OC36 where Carson Thomsen took the ball up the field to the B9 for a first and goal. Jaron Meyer carried the ball in on the first play with 11:42 left in the opening quarter. O-C led 8-0.
BRLD’s pass on their first play was intercepted by Trey Deemer and it was O-C’s ball once again on the B42. Grady Gatewood passed the ball to Caden Nelson for a 24-yard gain. Two plays later Coulter Thiele carried the ball in from 14 yards out. O-C led 14-0 with 10:51 left in the opening period
The Knights took the ball over on downs on the B45. Jaron Meyer carried the ball 27 yards for a first down on the B18. Four plays pater Tavis Uhing carried the ball in from 7 yards out and O-C led 22-0 with 8:24 left in the opening period.
On BRLD’s next possession Trey Deemer got his second interception of the game and placed the ball on the O-C 42. Jaron Meyer had a 31-yard carry on the first play for a first down. Five plays later Meyer ran the ball in from 5 yards out. The Knights led 30-0 with 5:56 left in the opening quarter.
BRLD started their next drive starting at their 35-yard line. Nine plays later they turned the ball over on downs at the OC28. Grady Gatewood took the ball for 66 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back on a penalty on O-C. On a 2nd and 23 at the OC19 Grady Gatewood passed to Jaron Meyer who took the ball to the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown. O-C led 36-0 with 1:53 left in the opening period.
On BRLD’s second play from scrimmage they threw their third interception of the game. Coulter Thiele intercepted this one and O-C and took it to the end zone. O-C led 42-0 with 1:38 left in the opening period.
The Wolverines’ next possession they had to punt to O-C. The Knights took the ball on the B44 that resulted three plays later with Tavis Uhing taking the ball in the end zone with 11:55 left in the half. O-C led 50-0.
Some of the reserve team started to filter into the game on O-C’s next drive. Six plays later Jaron Meyer took the ball in from 42 yards out to put O-C up 56-0 with 7:21 left in the half.
The JV team took over with Gunner Ray in at quarterback on their next drive. Four plays later on a 4th and 4, Gunnar Ray took the ball in from the B44 and O-C led 62-0 with 3:37 left in the half.
The second half was a running clock. The O-C 3rd team was in with Luke Richards in at quarterback. The Knights possessed the ball for the last 7:43 of the third quarter and the first 3:12 of the 4th quarter.
BRLD was 3 and out and punted to O-C. The O-C freshmen team was in for the remainder of the game. They took possession with 6:39 left in the game. They handed the ball over to BRLD on down on the B4 as the clock ran out for the game.
The Knights had 463 yards of total offense, rushing for 358 with 18 first downs
Grady Gatewood passed for 101 yards completing 3 of 4 passes; the longest was for 78 yards. Jaron Meyer had one reception for 78 yards and a TD. Caden Nelson had 2 receptions for 23 yards.
Jaron Meyer rushed for 135 yards on 8 carries averaging 16.9 yards per carry and scored 3 touchdowns. Tavis Uhing rushed for 49 yards on 6 carries averaging 8.2 yards per carry and scored one TD. Gunnar Ray rushed for 45 yards averaging 22.5 yards per carry and scored one TD. Kyler Case rushed for 39 yards on 9 carries averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Carter Bousquet rushed for 32 yards on 3 carries averaging 10.7 yards per carry. Coulter Thiele rushed for 21 yards on 2 carries averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
Jaron Meyer had 7 kickoffs averaging 38.3 yards per kick, Elliott Johnson had one kickoff for 58 yards. Trevor Weitzenkamp had one kickoff for 25 yards.
The Knights travel to Crofton next Friday.
1 2 3 4 Total
OHS 42 8 6 6 62
BRLD 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS BRLD
11:42 TD Jaron Meyer 9 Yd Run
(Jaron Meyer Run For Two-Point Conversion) 8 0
10:51 TD Coulter Thiele 14 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 14 0
8:24 TD Connor Guill 6 Yd Run
(Coulter Thiele Run For Two-Point Conversion) 22 0
5:56 TD Jaron Meyer 3 Yd Run
(Connor Guill Run For Two-Point Conversion) 30 0
1:53 TD Jaron Meyer 78 Yd Pass From Gunnar Ray
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 36 0
1:38 TD Coulter Thiele 31 Yd Interception Return
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 42 0
Second Quarter
11:55 TD Tavis Uhing 1 Yd Run
(Gavin Enstrom Run For Two-Point Conversion) 50 0
7:21 TD Jaron Meyer 42 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 56 0
3:37 TD Gunnar Ray 43 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 62 0
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
OC BRLD
Total Plays 65 48
Total Yards 463 124
Passing Yards 105 81
Rushing Yards 358 43
First Downs 18 6
Third Down Eff 1/9 1/10
-11% -10%
Fourth Down Eff 4/6 0-4
-67% 0%
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Interc Thrown 0 4
Penalties 9 4
Yards 71 20
