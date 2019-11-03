The big showdown finally arrived as undefeated #1 Oakland-Craig Knights and #3 BRLD Wolverines in the Lincoln Journal Star. Omaha had Oakland-Craig #2 and BRLD #3. Oakland-Craig’s had not had a close game all season. BRLD was coming off an overtime win over Fremont Bergan. This was expected to be the game for the district championship all season. It turned out to be the game everyone expected.
The Wolverines received to begin the game. They started their first drive on the B35 yard line. BRLD started with three pass plays taking them to the OC15. BRLD’s Kobe Lyons carried the ball to the OC5. But a fumble ended the drive and O-C took the ball on the OC 2-yard line. O-C had a 1st and 10 on their 14, Jaron Meyer broke one for 36 yards to mid field. Five plays later Colton Thomsen took it in from the one-yard line for a touchdown. O-C took the first lead 8-0 with 7:29 left in the opening period.
BRLD was called for a block in the back on the kickoff and they started their drive on the B15. The Kobe Lyons ran the ball to the B35. The next play Will Gatzemeyer (QB) passed the ball to Jaxon Johnson for a 35-yard touchdown. The drive took them just 0:33. Their 2-point conversion failed and O-C led 8-6.
O-C started their next drive on the OC40. The Knights fumbled on the first play and BRLD covered. Nine plays later the Wolverines scored with 2:44 left in the opening period. The 2-point conversion failed and BRLD led 12-8.
The Knights started their next drive on their 40 again. Coulter Thiele carried the ball for a 14-yard gain, but a block in the back brought it bac to the OC 44. Seven plays later Ian Lundquist carried the ball in from the 23-yard line for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good and O-C was back on top 16-12 just inside the start of the 2nd quarter.
BRLD started their next drive on their 35-yard line. A couple pass plays and BRLD was at midfield. They went to the ground and 8 plays later Will Gatzemeyer ran it in from 2-yards out. The 2-point conversion failed again and BRLD led 18-16.
The Knights gave the ball up on downs at the B9 on their next drive.
The Wolverines drove down field in 11 drives capped off with an 8-yard pass to Dylan Beutler for a touchdown with 0:44.4 left in the half. Their 2-point conversion failed once again and BRLD led 24-16.
Oakland-Craig received to start the second half starting their drive on their 35-yard line. Seven plays later Colton Thomsen carried the ball in from 2-yards out. The 2-point conversion was good and the score was tied at 24-24.
BRLD answered back starting their next drive on their own 16-yard line. Their drive took nearly 7 minutes off the clock and scored on a 16-play drive. The Knights kept them out of the end zone again and the 2-point conversion failed. BRLD led 30-24.
The Knights answered back about 6 minutes later with a 59-yard drive in 12 plays. With 9:37 left in the game O-C was back on top 32-30. The Knights had the lead mainly because they had stopped BRLD on five 2-point conversion attempts during the game.
The Wolverines next possession they turned the ball over on downs on the OC35. With 7:03 left in the game The Knights started their drive on their 35. Caden Nelson had a 25-yard run and Colton Thomsen found Blake Johnson in the center of the field for a 20-yard pass completion. Ian Lundquist took the ball into the end zone from 10 yards out with 4:32 left in the game. The 2-point conversion was good and O-C led 40-30.
BRLD’s next possession ended with a fumble covered by O-C. The Knights ran out the remaining 3 ½ minutes to come away with the 40-30 win.
There was a lot of yardage in this game by both teams. The Knights had 431 total offensive yards, 331 yards on the ground and 100 yards passing. BRLD had 480 yards, 245 yards in the air and 235 yards on the ground. O-C had one fumble and the Wolverines had two.
Colton Thomsen passed for 100 yards completing 5 of 8 passes. Caden Nelson had 2 receptions for 39 yards, Tavis Uhing had one reception for 10 yards and Blake Johnson had 2 receptions for 51 yards.
Jaron Meyer had 124 yards in 10 carries, Ian Lundquist had 105 yards on 19 carries, Caden Nelson had 42 yards on 10 carries, Colton Thomsen had 41 yards on 9 carries amd Tavis Uhing had 20 yards on 3 carries.
Defensively Thomas Maline had 9 tackles 5 unassisted, Laurence Brands had 7 tackles, 5 unassisted, Colton Thomsen had 7 tackles, 4 unassisted, Mike Brands had 6 unassisted tackles, Blake Johnson had 8 tackles, 4 unassisted, Coulter Thiele had 6 tackles, 3 unassisted, Caden Nelson had 5 tackles, 4 unassisted and Ian Lundquist had 5 tackles, 3 unassisted.
The State playoffs begin next Friday. The 9-0 Knights come in as the #2 seed team playing #15 seed 5-4 Hartington Cedar Catholic at Oakland. Game time is 7:00.
Team TotalsOC BRLD
Total Plays6669
Total Yards431480
Pass Yards100245
Rush Yards331235
First Downs2426
3rd Down Eff7-106-9
-70% -67%
4th Down Eff1-22-3
-50% -67%
Turnovers12
Fumbles Lost12
Interc Thrown00
OHS8 88 1640
BRLD12 126 030
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.