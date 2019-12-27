The Oakland-Craig Knights won two this week extending their winning streak to 6 games. Tuesday O-C hosted 1-3 Winnebago and came away with a good win. Thursday, they had a tight game at Wisner with the Gators but held on to a win. Saturday, they jumped to a big lead in the opening period and rolled to a big win to put their record to 6-2 for the season. The O-C boys after the two opening losses have been play good team ball. They lost to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (now rated #10 in C1) and to Boys Town (now #8 in C1) but have played good team ball, working the ball around, and getting a lot of drives at the basket, as well as hitting from the outside with the long ball and playing tough pressure defense.
Vs. Winnebago
The Knights hosted Winnebago on Tuesday and worked to lead by 11 at the end of the opening period, 27-16. They expanded the lead to 43-28 at halftime. Winnebago came back a bit in the 3rd period as O-C led 56-51. The lead got down to as much as 3 points at one time. A couple of early baskets by Gunnar Ray and Colton Thomsen started the Knights recovery as the Knights pulled away scoring 30 points in the final period to take the win 86-66.
The Knights shot 60% (13 of 52) in 2-pointers, 38% (4 of 8) in 3-pointers and an outstanding 75% 15 of 20) from the line. They were 11 of 13 at the line in the final period alone. The Knights had 22 turnovers for the game.
Three Knights scored in double figures. Colton Thomsen led the way scoring 31 points hitting 12 of 19 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 4 for 4 at the line. Gunnar Ray scored 17 points hitting 4 of 7 in 2-pointers, 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Caden Nelson had 15 points hitting 5 of 10 in 2-pointers and 5 of 8 at the line.
Wyatt Seagren led the way with 10 rebounds. Colton Thomsen had 6 rebounds, Gunnar Ray, Amon Bryan and Caden Nelson had 4 rebounds each. Coulter Thiele had 10 assists followed by Colton Thomsen with 5 assists. Wyatt Seagren and Jaden Harney each had a blocked shot. Blake Johnson, Amon Bryan and Caden Nelson each stood in for a charge.
Vs. Wisner-Pilger
At Wisner on Thursday the Knights battled with the Gators right down to the end of the game to pull out an 11-point win.
The two teams were tied at the end of the opening period at 14-14. The Knights led at halftime 25-23. They expanded their lead to 35-31 at the end of the 3rd period. But O-C was able to pull away to a 55-44 win.
The Knights shot 49% (17 of 35) in 2-pointers, 36% (5 of 14) in 3-pointers and struggled at the line hitting 47% (6 of 13). The team had 18 turnovers for the game.
Gunnar Ray led the team with 22 points, hitting 4 of 7 in 2-pointers, 4 for 8 in 3-pointers and 2 for 5 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 16 points, hitting 6 for 9 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 4 at the line. Caden Nelson had 9 points, hitting 2 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line.
Wyatt Seagren led the team with 8 rebounds, followed by Gunnar Ray with 5, and Colton Thomsen with 4 rebounds. Ian Lundquist and Wyatt Seagren led the team with 5 assists each. Gunnar Ray and Colton Thomsen each had 4 steals to lead the team. Wyatt Seagren had 4 blocked shots to lead the team, giving him 14 blocked shots for the season. Gunnar Ray, Colton Thomsen and Coulter Thiele each had a blocked shot. Blake Johnson stood in for a hard charge.
Vs. Madison
The Knights traveled to Madison to close the week and walked away with a win. They jumped to a big lead in the opening period 24-9. They expanded the lead to 48-28 at halftime. O-C continued on to the 91-58 win. The Dragons tried to hang in with 3-point shots hitting 12 for the game out of 45 attempts.
The Knights shot 53% (31 of 59) in 2-pointers, 17% (2 for 12) in 3-pointers and 64% (23 of 36) at the line. The team had 28 turnovers.
Madison shot 42% 8 of 19 in 2-pointers, 27% (12 of 45) in 3-pointers and 38% (6 for 16) at the line. The team had 20 turnovers.
Colton Thomsen and Caden Nelson led the team with 16 points. Thomsen hit 6 of 9 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 for 2 at the line. Nelson hit 5 for 8 in 2-pointers and 6 for 8 at the line. Blake Johnson had 14 points hitting 5 for 7 in 2-pointers and 4 for 6 at the line. Trey Deemer had 14 points hitting 4 for 7 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 in 3-pointers. Gunnar Ray had 10 points hitting 4 for 7 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line.
Wyatt Seagren and Gunnar Ray led the team with 10 rebounds each, followed by Colton Thomsen and Caden Nelson with 6 rebounds each. Wyatt Seagren and Colton Thomsen led the team with 3 assists each; Thomsen led the team with 4 steals followed by Trey Deemer, Amon Bryan and Coulter Thiele with 3 steals each. Wyatt Seagren and Caden Nelson each had 2 blocked shots and Coulter Thiele had one blocked shot.
The Knights will be taking their 6-2 record to Malcolm for the Holiday Tournament. The boys fist opponent will be Wilber-Clatonia at approximately 4:30 following the girls’ game at 3:00 on December 27.
