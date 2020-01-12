The Oakland-Craig Knights have been playing great basketball this season as they ramble on with their 9th win of the season over Omaha Nation to advance taheir record to 9-2. The Knights were rated #9 in Omaha before the holiday break.
The Knights led by the end of the opening period 16-11. Five Knights scored during the period. O-C maintained their lead to halftime 41-35. Gunnar Ray had 10 points during the period with two threes. The game remained close to the end of the 3rdquarter. Omaha Nation was able to close the gap to 2 points at one time. The final period the Knights pulled away as the defense shut down the Chiefs and they outscored Omaha Nation 25-9 to win the game 81-57. Caden Nelson had 9 tough points under the basket as he physically put the ball up using his body to protect the ball under the basket as he hit 3 for 3 at the line.
The Knights hit 57% (27 of 47) in 2-pointers, 29% (5 for 17) in 3-pointers and 67% (12 of 18) at the line. They had 18 turnovers, 12 steals and 20 assists for the game. The Knights have been playing excellent ball as they are averaging 16 assists per game displaying how well the team is functioning as a team. They are also averaging 15 steals a game and averaging 66 points per game. One big difference for this team this year is that 83% of their scoring from the field is inside the 3-point circle.
Gunnar Ray led the team with 21 points, hitting 4 of 10 in 2-pointers, 4 for 7 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Caden Nelson followed with 18 points, hitting 7 for 10 in 2-pointers and 4 for 5 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 15 points, hitting 7 of 12 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Coulter Thiele had 11 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 5 for 6 at the line. Other scorers were Wyatt Seagren 6 points (3 for 4) in 2-pointers, Blake Johnson and Carson Thomsen had 3 points each; Grady Gatewood and Amon Bryan had 2 points each.
Colton Thomsen had a double/double as he had 13 rebounds to go along with his 15 points. Gunnar Ray followed with 6 rebounds, Coulter Thiele and Wyatt Seagren each had 5 rebounds. Coulter Thiele led the team with 8 assists. He leads the team averaging 4.3 assists per game. He was followed by Gunnar Ray with 4 and Colton Thomsen with 3 assists. Gunnar Ray led the team with 5 steals, averaging 3.1 steals per game to lead the team. Wyatt Seagren had 6 blocked shots giving him 23 blocks for the season. Caden Nelson also had a blocked shot. Blake Johnson stood in for a charge.
The Knights’ next action will be Tuesday, January 7 at home with the JV game starting at 6:00 followed by the varsity game. Only the boys play on Tuesday. They will host Stanton on Friday, January 10 with JV games starting at 4:30. Saturday, January 11 they will travel to Murdock and face Elmwood Murdock with the JV games starting at 1:30.
