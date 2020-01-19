The Oakland-Craig Knights are currently rated #5 in Lincoln and #7 in Omaha with their 12-2 record and a 12-game winning streak. The added three more wins to their winning streak this week with wins over Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Stanton and Elmwood-Murdock.
Vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic
It was a close game to the final period. The Knights opened with a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and held that to lead 31-23 at halftime. They expanded the lead slightly by the end of the 3rd period. O-C held on to take the win 66-54. Wyatt Seagren had 9 points in the final period.
Oakland-Craig shot 59% (23 of 39) in 2-pointers, 29% (2 for 7) in 3-pointers and only 48% (14 of 29) at the line. The team had 32 turnovers, 25 steals and 16 assists.
The Knights were led by Wyatt Seagren and Coulter Thiele with 17 points each. Seagren was 7 for 9 in 2-pointers and 3 for 9 at the line. Thiele was 6 for 8 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 2 for 5 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 15 points, hitting 6 of 11 in 2-pointers and 3 for 6 at the line. Other scorers were Caden Nelson with 7 points, Gunnar Ray with 6, Ian Lundquist with 3 and Blake Johnson with one point.
Wyatt Seagren had his third double/double having 12 rebounds to go with his 17 points. Colton Thomsen had 7 rebounds and Coulter Thiele had 4 rebounds. Colton Thomsen led the team with 7 assists and 8 steals. Gunnar Ray and Wyatt Seagren each had 4 steals and Coulter Thiele had 3 steals. Wyatt Seagren had 6 blocked shots.
Vs. Stanton
Stanton came to town Friday and the Knights charged to a 17-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter. They really shut down the Stanton offense as they took off to a 37-14 halftime lead. They rolled on to a 61-26 win allowing only 12 points in the second half.
The Knights shot 68% (21 of 31) in 2-pointers, 33% (4 of 12) in 3-pointers and only 50% (7 of 14) at the line. They had 22 turnovers for the game while causing 21 turnovers by Stanton. O-C had 14 steals and 14 assists as a team. Stanton hit 32% (7 of 22) in 2-pointers, 29% (4 for 14) in 3-pointers and were 0 for 5 at the line.
Wyatt Seagren led the team with 13 points, hitting 6 for 7 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 10 points, hitting 4 for 8 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Gunnar Ray had 8 points, hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 1 for 4 at the line. Carson Thomsen had 8 points, hitting 2 for 2 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Other scorers were Blake Johnson with 7 points, Coulter Thiele and Jaden Harney with 4 points each, Amon Bryan and Caden Nelson with 2 points each.
Wyatt Seagren led the team with 7 rebounds, Colton Thomsen had 5 rebounds, Blake Johnson and Coulter Thiele each had 4 rebounds. Caden Nelson had 4 assists and Colton Thomsen had 3 assists. Colton Thomsen and Nelson each had 3 steals. Wyatt Seagren had 3 blocked shots and Trey Deemer had a blocked shot.
Vs Elmwood-Murdock
The O-C Knight traveled to Murdock Saturday to take on the Elmwood-Murdock Knights. The Knights took charge early jumping to a 15-5 first quarter lead. The E-M Knights battled back in the 2nd quarter and O-C’s lead was 21-15. But the Knight took off in the second half extending their lead in the third and fourth quarter to take the their 12th win of the season 56-30.
The O-C Knights shot 49% (19 of 39) in 2-pointers, 20% (3 for 15) in 3-pointers and excellent 82% (9 of 11) from the line. O-C had only 13 turnovers and had 18 steals and 16 assists as a team.
Colton Thomsen led the team with 20 points, hitting 9 of 15 in 3-pointers and for 2 at the line. Gunnar Ray had 13 points, hitting 6 for 7 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Ian Lundquist had 10 points, hitting 1 for 2 in 2-pointers, 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Wyatt Seagren with 4, Carson Thomsen with 3, Blake Johnson, Jaden Harney and Caden Nelson with 2 points each.
Wyatt Seagren led the team with 9 rebounds followed by Colton Thomsen with 6 and Gunnar Ray with 5 rebounds. Ian Lundquist led the team with 4 assists. Gunnar Ray, Colton Thomsen and Wyatt Seagren had 3 assists each. Gunnar Ray led the team with 6 steals followed by Colton Thomsen and Ian Lundquist with 4 steals each. Wyatt Seagren had 3 blocked shots giving him 35 blocked shot on the season. Coulter Thiele had 2 blocked shots, Colton Thomsen and Caden Nelson each had a blocked shot.
Next
The O-C Knights will be traveling to Lyons on Friday and face the undefeated 10-0 and #1 Wolverines. Girls JV will begin the night at 4:30 followed by JV boys the girls’ and boys’ varsity. They will then return home to face the 3-8 Tekamah-Herman Tigers on Tuesday (Jan 21) followed by 10-0 and #3 in C1 North Bend Central on Friday Jan. 24 at home. Both nights begin with JV games at 4:30. Saturday Jan. 25 they will travel to Creighton University’s DJ Sokol Arena to face Treynor, IA with game time being 8:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.