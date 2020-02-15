The Oakland-Craig Knights faced the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders in the second round of the East Husker Conference tournament. They had met in their first game of the season and lost to them 38-47. They had hopes of taking them in the rematch, but fell short once again losing by 9 points. That placed them in the consolation brackets on Friday. They faced Twin River and came away with a win to move their record to 15-7.
Vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
The Knights opened the game jumping to a 13-5 lead by the end of the opening period. But the second quarter O-C only went 2 for 7 in field goals while the Raiders erupted for five 3-pointers and surged to a 29-20 halftime lead, scoring 24 points in the period. The lead held to the end of the game with the Raiders once again winning by nine, 60-51.
The Knights shot 65% (12 of 19) in 2-pointers, 22% (6 of 22) in 3-pointers and 53% (9 of 17) at the line. The team had 15 turnovers for the game. Logan View shot 59% (13 of 22) in 2-pointers and 47% (7 of 15) in 3-pointers and 81% (11 of 16) at the line.
Gunnar Ray led the team with 14 points, hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 3 for 10 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Wyatt Seagren followed with 13 points, hitting 4 for 4 in 2-pointers and 5 for 8 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 8 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 2 for 5 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Coulter Thiele with 7 points, Jaron Meyer with 5, Ian Lundquist with 3 and Caden Nelson with one point.
Wyatt Seagren led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Gunnar Ray with 5 rebounds and Colton Thomsen had 4 rebounds. Ian Lundquist and Wyatt Seagren led the team with 4 assists. Gunnar Ray led the team with 4 steals. Wyatt Seagren had 3 blocked shots and Coulter Thiele stood in for a charge.
Vs. Twin River
In the consolation brackets Friday, the Knights led at the end of the opening period 18-14 and expanded their lead to 37-24 by halftime. They rolled on to a 70-61 win.
The Knights shot 52% (21 of 41) in 2-pointers, 27% (3 for 11) in 3-pointers and 59% (19 of 32) at the line. O-C had 18 turnovers for the game.
Colton Thomsen led the team with 14 points, hitting 5 of 8 in 2-pointers and 4 for 6 at the line. Caden Nelson had 9 points, hitting 3 for 9 in 2-pointers and 3 for 6 at the line. Jaron Meyer had 8 points, hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers, 1 for 4 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Coulter Thiele had 8 points, hitting 1 for 2 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Wyatt Seagren had 8 points, hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers. Other scorers for O-C were Gunnar Ray with 7 points, Ian Lundquist with 5, Amon Bryan with 4, Grady Gatewood with 3, Blake Johnson and Jaden Harney each had 2 points.
Jaron Meyer led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Wyatt Seagren with 6 rebounds, Colton Thomsen had 5 and Caden Nelson with 4 rebounds. Jaron Meyer led the team with 4 assists followed by Colton Thomsen had 3 assists. Colton Thomsen, Jaron Meyer and Coulter Thiele each had 3 steals. Wyatt Seagren had 4 blocked shots giving him 56 blocked shots for the season.
Next
The Knights will travel to West Point to play the Cadets on Friday (2/14) to close the regular season. Sub-districts will begin on Monday Feb. 14.
