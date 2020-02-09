Knights lose tough game with #1 in D1 and 15-2 Humphrey/LHF. The Knights played them tight for the first half but the Bulldogs pulled away in the end.
The Knights traveled to Humphrey after taking losses to #2 in C1 North Bend Central and #2 in Iowa 2A, Treynor IA. The Knights played tough the opening period as the led at the end of the first quarter 15-14. Blake Johnson and Coulter Thiele led for the period with 5 points each and Gunnar Ray had 4 points. The second period the Knights extended their lead to 28-25 at halftime. The third period the Bulldogs took their first lead 39-38 with 2:17 left in the quarter and took a slight lead 43-38 at the end of the period. O-C pulled to 42-45 with 5:09 left in the game. But with 2:33 left in the game Humphrey had a 10-point lead, 52-42 as the Bulldogs held on to win 58-46.
The Knights shot 46% (17 of 37) in 2-pointers, 18% (3 for 17) in 3-pointers and 33% (3 for 9) at the line. The team had 28 turnovers. The Knights did edge HLHF 34-27 in rebounds. Humphrey/LHF shot 50% (16 of 32) in 2-pointers, 25% (4 for 16) in 3-pointers and 50% (12 for 24) at the line. The team had 16 turnovers.
Colton Thomsen led the Knights in scoring with 13 points, hitting 6 of 11 in 2-pointers and 1 for 4 at the line. Gunnar Ray had 12 points, hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 6 in 3-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line. Other scorers were Blake Johnson with 5 points, Wyatt Seagren had 4 points. Carson Thomsen and Ian Lundquist each had 3 points. Amon Bryan, Coulter Thiele and Caden Nelson had 2 points each.
Colton Thomsen had a double/double with 14 rebounds to go with his 13 points. Gunnar Ray and Wyatt Seagren each had 5 rebounds. Colton Thomsen led with 5 assists, followed by Gunnar Ray with 4 assists. Coulter Thiele led the team with 4 steals. Wyatt Seagren and Colton Thomsen each had a blocked shot.
The Knights go into the conference tournament with a 12-6 record and will be the #4 seed team facing Tekamah-Herman at home.
