The Oakland-Craig Knights traveled to West Point to compete in the Class C2-3 Sub-districts. Their first opponent was Guardian Angels Central Catholic (GACC). O-C came in as the #21 seed in the sub-districts. They had faced GACC early in the season and came away with a 12-point win. They took home the win again for their 17th win of the season. GACC’s season ended at 11-12. They went on to face the 20-3 Yutan Chieftains, the #1 seed and fell short. But that was not the end of the Knights season as they got a wild card to be able to play a Sub-State District Finals game with #2 seed Sutton.
Vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic
The O-C Knights faced GACC on Tuesday night. The Knights led 10-8 by the end of the opening period. Jaron Meyer had 5 points in the quarter. GACC tied the game with 4:22 left in the half and that held to the end of the quarter, 25-25. O-C had a big third quarter scoring 23 points and holding the Blue Jays to only 13 points hitting only 3 baskets for the quarter and 7 of 8 at the line. Colton Thomsen erupted for 11 points for the period. Wyatt Seagren added 6 points. The Knights went into the final period leading 48-38. GACC pulled back to 47-54 with 4:42 left in the game. But the Knights held on and took the win 63-55.
O-C shot 54% (21of 39) in 2-pointers, 0 for 4 in 3-pointers and 62% (21 of 34) at the line. The team overcame 25 turnovers for the game. GACC Shoot unofficially 43% (20 of 47) in 2-pointers, 0 for 8 in 3-pointers and 67% (14 of 21) at the line.
Colton Thomsen led the team with 15 points, hitting 6 for 11 in 2-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Caden Nelson had 13 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 7 for 8 at the line. Wyatt Seagren had 13 points, hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers and 5 for 9 at the line. Gunnar Ray had 9 points hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers and 5 for 10 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Jaron Meyer with 7, Carson Thomsen, Ian Lundquist and Trey Deemer with 2 points each.
Wyatt Seagren finished with a double/double for the game having 12 rebounds to go with his 13 points. Colton Thomsen had 5 rebounds, Blake Johnson and Jaron Meyer each had 3 rebounds. Colton Thomsen led the team with 4 assists followed by Gunnar Ray and Ian Lundquist each had 3 assists. Gunnar Ray led the team with 5 steals followed by Colton Thomsen with 4 and Jaron Meyer with 3 steals. Wyatt Seagren had 3 blocked shots. Gunnar Ray, Colton Thomsen and Mike Maline each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Yutan
Thursday, they faced the #1 seed Yutan. The two teams were tied at 6-6 when Yutan hit a pair of 3’s to finish the period and led at the end of the opening quarter 12-6. Yutan did not score until there was 3:47 left in the half, but that put them up 14-6. It was 16-10 with 1:43 left in the half when the Chieftains jumped to a 21-11 lead by halftime. Yutan rolled on to the 55-39 win to advance on to the District finals. The Knights were high enough in power points to get one of the 4 wild cards will also be moving on to the Sub-State District Finals.
The Knights shot 56% (14 of 25) in 2-pointers, 8% (1 for 12) in 3-pointers and 73% (7 for 11) at the line. The team had 12 turnovers. Yutan shot 56% (14 of 25) in 2-pointers, 35% (6 for 17) in 3-pointers and 64% (7 for 11) at the line.
Wyatt Seagren led the team with 14 points and with his 10 rebounds he had his 6th double/double of the season. He hit 6 for 7 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 10 points hitting 5 for 9 in 2-pointers. Other scorers for the Knights were Gunnar Ray with 8, Coulter Thiele with 3, Jaron Meyer and Amon Bryan each had 2 points.
As mentioned Seagren led the team with 10 rebounds followed by Colton Thomsen with 5, Jaron Meyer with 4 and Gunnar Ray with 3 rebounds. Gunnar Ray led the team with 4 assists followed by Colton Thomsen and Coulter Thiele with 3 assists each. Wyatt Seagren had 3 blocked shots giving him 65 for the season.
The Knights play #2 seed Sutton on Monday night (3/1) at Columbus High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.