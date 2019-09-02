The Oakland-Craig 2019 Knights football team had their pre-season scrimmage to let the fans see what to look forward to this year. The Knights come in to 2019 look to repeat as District champions despite Huskerland picking them to be third behind BRLD and Fremont Bergan. The Knights have a lot of new people in positions due to last year’s graduating class. But every year Coach Joe Anderson is able to motivate the team and reload for another successful season. The Knights open their season on Friday Aug. 30 in Crofton.
