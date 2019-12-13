The Oakland-Craig Knights opened their 2019-20 season Thursday night with the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders coming to town. Then they hosted Boys Town on Saturday afternoon.
Vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
The O-C and LVSS squared off on Thursday night. The two teams battled to a tie 11-11 in the opening period. Colton Thomsen had 9 of the 11 points the second quarter. O-C struggled getting the ball through the hoop as they hit 4 of 19 from the field while the Raiders couldn’t miss and pulled away to a 30-22 lead at halftime.
The Raiders pulled away a bit more in the third period as they expanded their lead to 42-27. The Knights made a run at them in the final quarter but fell short and lost 38-47.
The Knights shot 41% (14 of 34) in 2-pointers, went 0 of 14 in 3-pointers and only hit 44% (8 of 18) from the line. They also had 27 turnovers for the game while forcing 29 turnovers by LVSS.
Colton Thomsen had 19 points for the game hitting 7 of 13 in 2-pointers, 0 for 3 in 3-pointers and 5 of 9 at the line.
Gunnar Ray, Colton Thomsen and Wyatt Seagren led the team with 7 rebounds. Coulter Thiele had 6 rebounds. Thiele also led the team with 6 steals followed by Colton Thomsen with 3 steals. Wyatt Seagren had a blocked shot and Coulter Thiele stood in for a charging call.
Vs Boys Town
On Saturday afternoon the Knights put up a good fight against the Class C1 Boys Town team in Oakland. They played a much better game than they did on Thursday night.
The Knights led at the end of the opening period 17-13. There were six Knights that scored in the opening period. But the second quarter Boys Down held O-C to only 10 points while scoring 22 points to go up 35-27. The Knights only hit 2 of 9 from the line for the quarter.
Their free throw woes continued in the 3rd quarter as they hit only 4 of 13 from the line. Boys Town expanded their lead slightly to lead 54-43 after three quarters. The Knights made a run at Boys Town in the final period. Colton Thomsen scored 8 of his 12 points in that period. But the Knights came up short 70-76. The Knights showed a much-improved offensive game. But the 29 turnovers did not help them any.
The Knights shot 59% (19 of 32) in 2-pointers, 25% (6 of 24) in 3-pointers, but shot only 39% (14 of 36) from the line.
Oakland-Craig had four players score in double figures. Gunnar Ray led the scoring with 18 points hitting 5 of 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 6 in 3-pointers and a very good 5 of 7 from the line. Wyatt Seagren followed with 16 points hitting 5 of 11 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers but struggled at the line hitting 3 for 9. Colton Thomsen had 12 points hitting 5 of 7 in 2-pointers, 0 for 3 in 3-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line. Ian Lundquist had 10 points hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 2 for 2 in 3-pointers. Coulter Thiele contributed 8 points hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers and 4 for 7 at the line.
Wyatt Seagren led the team with 15 rebounds. Following him was Gunnar Ray with 7 rebounds, Coulter Thiele with 6, Colton Thomsen and Grady Gatewood with 4 rebounds each. Gunnar Ray led the team with 3 assists followed by Ian Lundquist and Coulter Thiele with 2 assists each. Wyatt Seagren had 2 blocked shots and Trey Deemer had one blocked shot.
Next
The Knights travel to Clarkson on Tuesday (12/11) to take on the 1-1 Patriots. Friday 12/13 they host 1-1 Pender and on Saturday (12/14) 2-0 Howells-Dodge comes to town. Winnebago at 1-1 comes to town on Tuesday (12/17). They travel to Wisner on Thursday (12/19) to take on the 2-0 Gators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.