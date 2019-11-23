The Oakland-Craig Knights hosted the St. Paul Wildcats in the semifinals game in the NSAA Class C2 tournament Friday night. This was expected to be a close hard-fought game from start to finish. But the Knights came out totally prepared for the game that turned out to be dominated by the Knights and finished the game with a running clock in the 4th quarter.
The Knights won the toss and chose to receive to start the game. The kick went out of bounds and O-C started on the OC35. After St. Paul stopped Ian Lundquist on the first run, Colton Thomsen aired the ball out to Coulter Thiele for a 13-yard gain. The Knights scored with 8:20 left in the opening period with a 65-yard drive in 9 plays to go up 8-0.
The O-C defense was tough and St. Paul was 3 and out on their first drive. O-C started their second drive on the OC45 and marched down field in 7 plays with Coulter Thiele carrying the ball in from 20 yards out taking 2:19 off the clock.
St. Paul was shut down and had to punt with a 4th and 20. It started to look like the outcome of this game was going in the Knights direction. O-C started their third drive from the OC33. The Knights had a false start and started with a 1st and 15. Thomsen launched a deep pass to Coulter Thiele running down the center of the field that Thiele stretched out to catch with his finger tips and hauled it in for a 33-yard gain. The Knights scored 6 plays later with Caden Nelson running it in from one yard out and the Knights led 22-0 with 0:06.4 left in the 1st quarter.
The ensuing kickoff went to the St. Paul 35 and returned by Eli Larsen to the OC16, a 49-yard return. Five plays later Larsen ran the ball in from the one for their first score of the game. Their extra point kick was no good and O-C led 22-6 with 9:34 left in the half.
The Knights wasted no time in answering that score. They started their next drive at the OC33. Four plays later Jaron Meyer broke away for a 55-yard touchdown run to put the Knights up 30-6. The drive took 1:11.
The Wildcats next drive ended abruptly when Jaron Meyer intercepted St. Paul’s pass down field as the quarterback was feeling a lot of pressure from the O-C defense. Meyer returned the interception back to the OC43.
The Knights drove down field in 7 plays with Jaron Meyer scoring from 29 yards out. The Knights expanded their lead to 38-6. The Knights have had 5 possessions and scored 5 times in this game.
The Wildcats were feeling the pressure and having problems moving on the grounds. The third play of their drive after getting a first down aired it out and Coulter Thiele got the second of four O-C interceptions for the game.
This drive O-C was stopped and gave the ball up on downs with 0:29.7 left in the half. St. Paul completed a pass to Eli Larson for a 57-yard touchdown. The extra point kick was good and the Knight lead was 38-13 at halftime.
Both teams went 3 and out on their next drives. As the Wildcats crossed midfield, they threw up another interception that was tipped and caught by Mike Brands. The Knights started their drive on the OC46. Caden Nelson crossed the goal line 8 plays later from one yard out and O-C was up 46-13. That was the score at the end of the 3rd period.
The next St. Paul drive ended with the QB being sacked by Wyatt Seagren, Michael Maline and Tom Maline giving them a 4thand 16. The Wildcats decided to go for it in the start of the 4th quarter. The Knights got their 4th interceptions as Jaron Meyer fronted the St. Paul receiver and jumped up tapping the ball over to Caden Nelson for the interceptions as he took the ball out to the OC28 to start the Knights’ drive.
The Knights drove 72 yards down the field in 9 plays capped off with Caden Nelson scoring from 3 yards out giving O-C a 54-13 lead setting the running clock rule into effect with 9:03 left in the game. That would be the final score.
The Knights finished the game with 472 yards of total offense, 356 on the ground and 116 in the air with 24 first downs. St. Paul had 183 total yards of offense with 78 yards on the ground and 105 in the air with only 7 first downs.
Colton Thomsen was 7 for 12 passing for 116 yards. Coulter Thiele had 3 catches for 82 yards, Wyatt Seagren had 2 catches for 18 yards and Caden Nelson had 2 catches for 16 yards.
On the ground Jaron Meyer had 111 yards on 7 carries, Coulter Thiele had 87 yards on 6 carries, Ian Lundquist had 80 yards on 17 carries, Caden Nelson had 51 yards on 10 carries, and Colton Thomsen had 24 yards on 3 carries.
The Knights move on to compete for the State Championship in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium on November 26 at 2:45. Their opponent will be the #1 seed team Sutton who got past BRLD in the semifinals 38-28.
Sutton is a team that has a big line and mostly keeps the ball on the ground with one runner rushing for near 2,000 yards and another one has a little more than 1,500 yards. The two teams are close to each other rushing with O-C having 4,007 yards averaging 333.9 yards per game. Sutton has 4,519 yards on the ground averaging 376.6 yards per game. The big difference in the teams is O-C has 1,415 yards passing averaging 117.9 yards per game and Sutton has only 490 yards passing averaging 40.8 yards per game.
The place to be on November 26 will be Memorial Stadium at 2:45 to cheer the Knights to victory for their second state championship in 24 years (1995) when O-C defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 27-13. Assistant Coach Andy Rennerfeldt quarterbacked that team to the championship. The Knights were runner-up to David City Aquinas in 2015.
O-C 22 16 8 8 54
StP 0 13 0 0 13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS SPHS
8:20 TD Ian Lundquist 5 Yd Run
(Ian Lundquist Run for Two-Point Conversion) 8 0
4:31 TD Coulter Thiele 20 Yd Run
(Colton Thomsen Run for Two-Point Conversion) 16 0
0:06.4 TD Caden Nelson 1 Yd Run
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 22 0
Second Quarter
9:34 TD Eli Larson 2 Yd Run
(Jackson Seward Kick No Good) 22 6
8:23 TD Jaron Meyer 55 Yd Run
(Ian Lundquist Run for Two-Point Conversion) 30 6
3:48 TD Jaron Meyer 30 Yd Run
(Ian Lundquist Run for Two-Point Conversion) 38 6
0:19.2 TD Eli Larson 55 Yd Pass from Brenden Knapp
(Jackson Seward Kick) 38 13
Third Quarter
2:38 TD Caden Nelson 2 Yd Run
(Ian Lundquist Run for Two-Point Conversion) 46 13
Fourth Quarter
9:03 TD Caden Nelson 3 Yd Run
(Tavis Using Run for Two-Point Conversion) 54 13
Team Totals OC StP
Total Plays 68 45
Total Yards 472 183
Passing Yards 116 78
Rushing Yards 356 105
First Downs 24 7
Third Down Eff 9-12 3-10
-75% -30%
Fourth Down Eff 0-1 0-3
0% 0%
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Interc Thrown 0 4
