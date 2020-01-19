The O-C wrestling squad had a busy week starting off with a triangular on Thursday against Stanton and Arlington. The Knights would go 1-1 on the evening downing Stanton 24-21 and losing to Class B #3 Arlington 47-27. The bout with Arlington saw the Knights take a 4-2 advantage in contested matchups with Tavis Uhing, Tom Maline, Laurence Brands and Carter Bousquet all recording wins. Too many open weights helped provide Arlington the cushion for a comfortable victory.
That Thursday evening provided a warm up for the toughest tournament the Knights will compete in all year, the Norm Manstedt Invitational. This two day tournament, hosted by High Plains at the Central Community College in Columbus, attracts some of the top teams in the state regardless of class. With 22 teams entered and most weights littered with ranked wrestlers, the goal of every wrestler is just to make day two of the tournament. Day one consists of pool play bracketing. Each wrestler is put in a pool based on seeding criteria and you wrestle everyone in your pool, basically 3-5 matches on Friday. The top two of each pool at the end of the 1st day make day two and are placed in an eight man bracket for Saturday’s competition. Placing in the top two of their pool and advancing for Oakland-Craig were Trenton Arlt, Tom Maline, Jarron Metzler and Laurence Brands. Wrestling well on Friday night but unable to advance were Carter Bousquet, Lucas Hilliard and Tavis Uhing.
Arlt, rated #1 in Class C at 106 lbs, had the #2 seed and went unbeaten on Friday night to advance to Saturday’s bracket. His day 1 competition culminated with a come from behind victory over Class C #5 Barrett Brandt of Syracuse. Trailing by 2 with 17 seconds left, Arlt blasted through a leg attack to tie the score then was able to continue the move to a nearfall position, scoring 2 more points as regulation time ran out securing a 7-5 victory. Due to a Friday night upset, Arlt would face #1 seed and #6 Class B rated Tristen Obermiller of Hastings Adams Central in his first match Saturday morning. Arlt would fall in a hard fought match 7-3 and drop to the consolation bracket. With the bracket setup as it was 5th place was the best he could do on the day and that is where he ended up winning his next two matches. The final match of the day for Arlt became a rematch with Brandt but this time Arlt would make short work of it recording a fall midway through the second period finishing the weekend 4-1.
Tom Maline competed in a stacked 170 lb weight class starting as the #7 seed. From Class A through Class D, there were seven rated kids including top rated kids in A and C. Maline ended up in a pool play bracket with #1 Class Grant Lyman on Lincoln East. Knowing he needed to win all of his other matchups prior to taking on Lyman, he did just that including a hard fought 4-2 decision over Ryan O’Kief of Valentine. Lyman proved to be worthy of his ranking winning this matchup but Maline had wrestled his way to day two. On Saturday, Maline advanced in the bracket due to a medical forfeit setting up a meeting with Blayze Standley of Columbus who is rated #4 Class A. A tough, but very respectable 10-6 loss dropped him to the match for 3rd/4th. Awaiting him there was the #1 Class C ranked Dylan Vodicka of David City. Once again, Maline proved to be a tough opponent but could not muster enough scoring and ended the day with a 4th place medal. Maline went 3-3 against a very tough field.
Jarron Metzler was put to the test on day one with a 5 match slate to navigate. Metzler started with 3 straight victories including one against Class A opponent Joey Glogowski of Creighton Prep. He would lose his next two matches to state rated completion with one of those matches being a 6-3 decision to Class B #3 William Marxen of Schuyler. Making the day two bracket, Metzler would face Evan Hand(21-6) of Columbus Scotus. Metzler stymied Hand throughout the match eventually winning by pin and setting up a semifinal bout with #6 Class C Ethan Villwok of Archbishop Bergan. This was a rematch with Metzler trying to get some revenge on a loss the previous evening. In a tight match throughout, Metzler needed some points late and tried a throw which proved unsuccessful. The loss moved Metzler into the 3rd-4th match against Spencer Allen, rate #5 in Class C. Once again, frustrating his opponent with surprising speed and balance, he pulled off the 5-4 victory and end up 3rd in the tournament. Metzler would go 5-3 at the tournament.
Laurence Brands competed at the 220lb weight class with 14 other competitors. In order for Brands to make it to day two, he would have to avenge a loss from earlier in the season and that was exactly what he did. A 9-6 decision over Casey Ramirez of Schuyler put him in the day two bracket. Brands showed marked improvement on the day and maneuvered through the bracket to a 6th place finish.
“As a staff, we were very happy with the overall performance of the team. No one shied away from the step up in competition and acquitted themselves well even when they were on the losing end of a match. This experience should only make us stronger as we build towards districts and state.”
