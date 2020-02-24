The Oakland-Craig Knights closed their regular season Friday night with their 16th win as they rolled over the Cadets in West Point.
The Knights jumped to a 15-5 first quarter lead. The Cadets closed it to 25-19 by halftime. But it was all O-C in the second half as they rolled to a 63-44 win.
The Knights shot 36% (17 of 47) in 2-pointers, 36% (5 of 14) in 3-pointers and 67% (14 of 21) at the line. The team had only 6 turnovers for the game.
Gunnar Ray led the team with 18 points, hitting 3 for 8 in 2-pointers, 3 for 6 in 3-pointers and 3 for 6 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 13 points, hitting 3 for 10 in 2-pointers and 7 for 8 at the line. Caden Nelson had 9 points, hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Wyatt Seagren with 7 points, Ian Lundquist with 5, Jaron Meyer with 4, Mike Maline with 3 (3-pointer), Coulter Thiele and Blake Johnson each had 2 points.
Gunnar Ray led the team with 7 rebounds, Wyatt Seagren and Colton Thomsen each had 6 rebounds and Jaron Meyer had 4 rebounds. Ian Lundquist led the team with 4 assists followed by Wyatt Seagren with 3 assists. Gunnar Ray led the team with 7 steals followed by Jaron Meyer with 5 steals. Wyatt Seagren had 3 blocked shots.
The Knights will not play again until the sub-district at West Point on Feb. 24, 25 and 27. Brackets are yet to be set. Other teams in their sub-district will be Archbishop Bergan, GACC, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Yutan.
