The Oakland-Craig Knights continue to ramble on having scored over 50 points in all but the opening game with Crofton including a 52-0 win over at the time #9 ranked Fremont Bergan. After the rout over Yutan putting their record to 8-0 and they will be matching up with the #3 and undefeated BRLD next Friday night in Lyons. Oakland-Craig goes into the game primarily healthy except for their kicker, Jack Pille who has been out from the start of the season with a knee injury. BRLD has a few injuries going into next week but they have a lot of talent and will be tough. It will be the showdown between now #3 BRLD and #2 Oakland-Craig according to the Omaha World Herald.
The Knights received to begin the game. You could see where this game was going from the first play from scrimmage and Ian Lundquist carried the ball 71 yards on the first play for a touchdown only 17 seconds into the game. O-C led 8-0.
Yutan turned the ball over on downs on their first drive. The Knights drove the ball 75 yards in 5 plays with Coulter Thiele running it in from 40 yards out to put O-C up 16-0. The drive took 1:49 off the clock.
On O-C’s next possession they scored on two plays covering 38 yards with Coulter Thiele catching a 34-yard pass from Colton Thomsen for the touchdown and O-C led 24-0 with 4:42 left in the opening period.
The O-C Knights scored again just 54 seconds into the 2nd quarter with Ian Lundquist running in from 8 yards out. Jaron Meyer kicked the extra point to put O-C up 31-0.
A pass from Colton Thomsen to Wyatt Seagren in the end zone from 8 yards out to cap off a 50-yard drive in 3 plays taking only 0:41 off the clock. O-C was up 37-0.
After a Yutan fumble, O-C threw an interception giving the ball back to Yutan. The Chieftains had a 47-yard pass for a touchdown. Their lone touchdown for the game made the score O-C 37, Yutan 7.
The Knights answered that with a 3-play drive covering 60 yards capped off with a 51-yard Jaron Meyer run to the end zone. O-C was up 45-7 with 7:11 left in the half.
O-C scored again with 3:26 left in the half with Caden Nelson running the ball in from 3 yards out to give O-C a 52-7 lead.
The Knights JV squad got the ball back with 1:45 left in the half and scored 6 plays later on a Grady Gatewood pass to Gunnar Ray for a 28-yard touchdown with 0:04 left in the half. The second half was set to be a running clock for the remainder of the game.
The JV squad scored again with 4:23 left in the 3rd quarter on a Tavis Uhing carrying the ball in from 3 yards out to give O-C a 66-7 lead. The Freshmen squad made their appearance in during the 4th quarter and the final score was 66-7.
The Knights had 534 total offensive yards with 517 yards on the ground with 27 first downs. Yutan had 178 yards total offense with 39 yards on the ground and only 8 first downs.
Colton Thomsen was 5 of 8 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Grady Gatewood was 2 for 2 for 40 yards with one touchdown.
Wyatt Seagren had 3 receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. Coulter Thiele had 2 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Gunnar Ray had a 28-yard reception and Connor Guill had a 12-yard reception.
Leading the team rushing was Jaron Meyer with 162 yards in 7 carries and 2 touchdowns. Connor Guill had 84 yards in 6 carries. Tavis Uhing had 72 yards in 10 carries with one touchdown. Coulter Thiele had 60 yards in one carry and a touchdown. Blake Johnson had 41 yards in 3 carries. LJ McNeill had 29 yards in 7 carries. Ian Lundquist had 29 yards in 7 carries and a touchdown. Caden Nelson had 20 yards in 3 carries and a touchdown and Carter Bousquet had 10 yards on 3 carries.
OHS 24 36 6 0 66
YHS 0 7 0 0 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS YHS
11:43 TD Jaron Meyer 70 Yd Run
(Coulter Thiele Run For 2-Point Conversion) 8 0
6:30 TD Coulter Thiele 60 Yd Run
(Jaron Meyer Run For 2-Point Conversion) 16 0
4:42 TD Coulter Thiele 35 Yd Pass from Colton Thomsen
(Coulter Thiele Pass from Colton Thomsen
For 2-Point Conversion) 24 0
Second Quarter
10:19 TD Ian Lundquist 4 Yd Run (Jaron Meyer Kick) 31 0
8:28 TD Wyatt Seagren 8 Yd Pass from Colton Thomsen
(Jaron Meyer Kick No Good) 37 0
8:04 TD Sam Petersen 53 Yd Pass from Brady Timm (Kick) 37 7
7:11 TD Jaron Meyer 49 Yd Run
(Grady Gatewood Run For 2-Point Conversion) 45 7
3:26 TD Caden Nelson 3 Yd Run (Jaron Meyer Kick) 52 7
0:04 TD Gunnar Ray 28 Yd Pass from Grady Gatewood
(Tavis Uhing Run For 2-Point Conversion) 60 7
Third Quarter
4:23 TD Tavis Uhing 15 Yd Run (Failed 2-Point Conversion) 66 7
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Team Totals OC YHS
Total Plays 66 47
Total Yards 634 178
Passing Yards 117 139
Rushing Yards 517 39
First Downs 27 8
Third Down Eff 6-8 0-8
-75% 0%
Fourth Down Eff 2-2 1-4
-50% -25%
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles Lost 1 1
Interc Thrown 1 2
