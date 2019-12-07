Kennedy had great stats in her first three years, shorted by having to sit out the second half of her sophomore year and over half of her junior year due to a knee injury.
She has 725 career points at Oakland-Craig. Kennedy averaged 10.5 points a game her freshman year, 20.6 points per game her sophomore year and 14.3 points a game her junior year. She is averaging 15.5 points per game for her career.
Kennedy for her career is shooting 45.2% in 2-pointers, 21.5% in 3-pointers and 65.3% from the line. Her junior year she shot 73% from the line and set a school record of 15 free throws made in a single game.
Kennedy also averages 4.9 rebounds a game, 3.3 steals per game and has 11 blocked shots and has 6 double/doubles for her career.
She was selected honorable mention for All-Conference her freshman year, Honorable Mention All-State her freshman year, First team All-Conference her sophomore year, Second team All-State her sophomore year, second team All-Conference her Junior year and second team All-State her junior year.
She was a major contributor for the State Third Place team last year (junior year).
Kennedy comes into her senior year completely healthy and ready to make another run for state.
