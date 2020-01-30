Kennedy Benne was honored in front of the home crowd after the Tekamah-Herman game for reaching her 1,000th point during the BRLD game on Saturday (1/18). This was an award long in waiting. She had only one full season (her freshman year). She averaged 10.5 ppg that season scoring 221 points. She went down with a knee injury her sophomore year after playing 14 games averaging 20.6 ppg scoring 289 points. She did not return until the second half of her junior year playing 15 games scoring 215 point averaging 14.3 ppg, and was part of the 3rd place team at state. This year she has scored 335 points in 17 games averaging 19.7 ppg hitting 75% at the line at this point of the season. She now stands with 1,060 points averaging 15.8 ppg for her career. She has played in 67 games in her career at this point, 52 of which were wins. She has signed with Briar Cliff College to play basketball next year. Congratulations!
