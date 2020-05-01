Larsen is a 3-sport standout (volleyball, basketball and track and field) during her high school career for the Wolverines. Last spring as a junior, she placed seventh in the Class C 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.37. Larsen was a Class C state qualifier in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run as a sophomore and in the 800 and 1600-meter runs during her freshman season. She was the 800-meter champion at the 2019 East Husker Conference Meet and Norfolk Track and Field Classic.
In basketball, Larsen was a 2-time Class C2 All-State honorable mention selection and helped BRLD reach the state tournament this year while earning All-East Husker Conference honors, and was a 3-year starter in volleyball.
“Kelsey is going to make an immediate impact on our team in the middle distance events,” remarked Coach Brink. “She will expand her abilities by running cross country this fall and the middle distance events during the indoor and outdoor seasons. Additionally, she is a great student and accepted in the RHOP program”.
Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II School located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
