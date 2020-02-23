First year Wayne State College head football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season. The list of high school signings and transfers includes 15 athletes from Nebraska, four in South Dakota, three from Iowa and one each from Louisiana, Minnesota, Washington and Wisconsin.
"It's A GREAT DAY TO BE A WILDCAT," remarked Wildcat head coach John McMenamin, a former WSC offensive co-Ordinator until 2014 on his first recruiting class at Wayne State College. "I would first like to thank our coaching staff as their tireless approach and attention to detail allowed us to recruit and sign the type of quality student athletes we need. Our staff has surpassed all expectations I had and have delivered an inaugural recruiting class second to none. I couldn't be more proud of what they were able to accomplish in the few short weeks we had to recruit."
McMenamin added, "We went in and focused on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We needed to address some size concerns and I definitely feel we accomplished that. We have signed a number of impactful young men that will help pave the future of the Wildcats. We also looked to add to our team speed. I feel that we hit some home runs here as the additions as the additions at the skill positions will provide some game-changing ability on both sides of the ball."
Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division.
Among the list of student-athletes that signed with Wayne State on February 5, National Signing Day:
Jaxon Johnson, Defensive End, 6-3, 235 Bancroft, Neb. / BRLD HS
Johnson is a four-year starter in football and three years in basketball for the Wolverines…named Class C-2 All-State during senior season helping BRLD to a 10-2 record and Class C-2 semifinals…on defense recorded 79 tackles with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss and as a tight end on offense had 787 yards receiving and seven touchdowns…named to Huskerland Class C-2 All-Decade Team and was voted Defensive MVP of the River Battle Bowl…also a standout in basketball earning Class C-2 Second Team All-State honors last season after grabbing 466 rebounds as a junior.
McMenamin about Johnson – "Huge get for the Wildcats. Top player in the area and can play a multitude of positions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.