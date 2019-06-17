Jeff McNeill, a four-year letterman for the Oakland-Craig football team, signed with Midland University to play football.
McNeill is a hard-working dedicated football player that puts in 110% in everything he set out to do. He has been a hard-hitting defensive back and wide receiver for Oakland-Craig.
He was All-District for 2017 and 2018 and was selected on the 2018 C2 1stteam All-State.
In his sophomore year, Jeff had 31 tackles, 17 solo in his deep back position. His junior year at wide receiver he carried the ball 13 times for 173 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per carry with his longest being 65 yards, and scored 2 touchdowns He also had 5 catches on offense for 83 yards, 16.6 yards per catch. His senior year he carried the ball 74 times for 607 yards averaging 8.2 yards per carry and had 21 catches for 310 yards averaging 14.8 yards per catch combining for 9 touchdowns.
McNeill was one of four Oakland-Craig Knights selected to compete at the Northeast Nebraska Football All-Star game in Norfolk this past weekend.
“Jeff had a great career for OC,” said Coach Joe Anderson. “He finished it off with an outstanding senior year. He is a very physical player that likes to hit people. I think he has great chance to be an solid defensive back for the Warriors. I am excited to see how a few years in a college weight program will do for him.”
