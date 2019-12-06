Players from Class A through D2 are selected to plaly in the River Battle Bowl All Star Game. This game pits All-Sar players from Nebraska and Iowa schools.
Jaxon Johnson was selected to play on the Nebraska All-Star Team in the 2019 River Battle Bowl All-Star Game which was played on November 30 in Council Bluffs.
Other area players selected were Dylan Marchand, Eli Simonsen and Xandir Greve of Fremont Bergan and Casey Doernemann of GACC.
