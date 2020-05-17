Jarron Metzler has committed for wrestling at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He will become an Iowa Wesleyan University Tiger who competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) in wrestling.
"Jarron has been involved in wrestling his whole life and has been a great student of the sport,” said Coach Matt Nelson. “He works extremely hard and is very coachable. Even while battling a few injuries throughout high school, he had a very good career. We as coaches are very proud of his accomplishments and look forward to seeing what he can do at the next level. He will be a great example to future Knight wrestlers of what hard work can bring an athlete if they have a goal and set their mind to something. Jarron will represent Oakland-Craig Wrestling very well in the years to come."
Jarron qualified for state his junior and senior years.
He will continue his education to become a Physical Education Teacher.
“I chose Iowa Wesleyan because the intrigue of a new program with Shawn Contos as head coach,” said Jarron Metzler. “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my wrestling career and to furtherer my education to become a Physical Education/Health teacher.”
Jarron had also had received offers from Morningside College and Doane College.
