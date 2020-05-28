It seems that every basketball season, your sports editor and mine, James Schrock, tells the tale of a basketball game between an unbeaten Lyons boys basketball team and an Oakland-Craig team that was waiting for its first win in quite some time. The following is one man’s account of one of the more memorable games in the Highway 77 rivalry. You might remember it differently, but this is James Schrock’s story to tell. Afterall, it was his breakout game and in his own words, he never achieved such success on the court again.
Every great story has a victor and a sadly, a loser. Of course, if it’s a James Schrock tale, it’s easy to figure out the outcome. The front-page headline in the February 6, 1975 Oakland Independent reads, “Knights in Big Upset over Lions, 65-44.”
In full disclosure, it wasn’t Schrock himself that came with the idea of sharing this story once again. An underclassman recalled his memories of the game and asked if I ever heard the story before. I chuckled and told him I had heard it more times than I care to remember.
The Knights came into the game with a 25-game losing streak. The Lions on the other hand were enjoying a fifth-place ranking in Class C basketball. Down 8-0 to start the game, it appeared the Knights and the Lions were playing as expected. What happened next, no one foresaw. With three minutes left in the first quarter, the Knights came alive and fought to take the lead early in the second quarter and never looked back.
Jeff Mohr for Oakland-Craig was averaging 15 points per game so hitting for 18 was not a surprise. On the other hand, the lanky kid moved up from the B Team made a name for himself that night shooting 8 for 13 scoring his own 18 points. James Schrock had earned a starting role showing improvement coming off the bench in the previous two games. That night, a legend was born.
''The players finally put it all together, in what had to be the best display of team effort by the Knights," Coach Chuck Ross said at the time.
Schrock was featured that week elsewhere in the paper. “James Schrock, a 6'1" junior who got his first start against Lyons, came through with an excellent performance, shooting 8 for 13 from the field and 2 for 2 from the line.
He played a good defensive game which has been one of his weak points up to this point of the season. He's been improving each week throughout the year and gaining confidence in himself.”
Even though Schrock remembers his performance that night, he remembers the team effort it took to win that game. Arnie Johnson entered the game in the second quarter and kept feeding the ball to Schrock and Mohr. The paper read, “His expert dribbling and ball handling kept the Lyons squad baffled for the entire fourth quarter, and several of his layups in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. He ended with 14 points.”
Remembering Dan Lindstrom’s play, Schrock recalls how Lindstrom broke the defensive record and added 9 points of his own.
It was a big night for both schools. The game was very well attended as Schrock recalls.
“The game was played in the old gym with standing room only with the seating in the stands full and the seating on the stage full,” he said. “The people from Lyons were following their #5 team because they were on their way to state. People from Oakland came expecting to see Lyons score over 100 points on us.”
As with every good story of old, there is always the element of something more not recorded in the history books. “Oh yeah. All eight of those field goals were from the corner near what would be now the 3-point circle. No 3-point circle then,” Schrock said.
It was the Knight’s only win that season but it what a win it was. Both schools have had some great teams over the years and Bancroft-Rosalie Lyons-Decatur boys are on a roll with two undefeated seasons, securing back to back state titles.
Fingers are crossed for high school classes and subsequent classes to return this fall. As the coronavirus directed health measures lessen, there are sure to be more memories made.
What do you remember about the 1975 upset? What games stand out in your memories? As the summer will be relatively quiet in the sporting world, why not share your memories with James Schrock so we can all relive them together? James can be reached at (402) 350-7173.
One last thought, if you remember this game differently, please blame the writer and not the subject. You have my permission to shoot the messenger.
