With not one but two standing ovations given, Mike Johnson, Scott Wachter and Dane Johnson of Messenger, with a special appearance from Scott’s wife Helen, brought home the Christmas message in song on Sunday at the Swedish Heritage Center.
Folks gathered for refreshments and drinks in the basement of the center before moving upstairs for the annual Santa Lucia Festival of Lights. Madison Enstrom wore the crown of lights as she was joined by fellow students in song and dance under the direction of Mrs. Debbie Anderson. Audience members were invited to participate in the closing song full of “fa la la’s”.
With the help of Mike Wood manning the sound system, the volume increased with a rousing opening number by Messenger that set the tone for the rest of the evening full of beautiful Christmas music.
Mike Johnson and Scott Wachter recorded their first studio album in 1994 and had not performed together for quite some time before picking up microphones together in recent months. Their unmistakable harmony was felt and recognized by goosebumps on many of the arms of the entertained. Their signature rendition of The Lord’s Prayer/ O Holy Night melody left no one wondering about the true meaning of Christmas and brought folks to their feet.
As the duo took a more personal approach to their presentation, a simple carol sing featured the finger work of the talented Johnson on guitar joined with the unmistakable melodies of the season.
Bathed in the light of the 14 Christmas trees decorated by Curator Tom Wallerstedt, the former sanctuary was aglow adding to the festive mood. Many commented that it was a fitting end to a busy weekend in Oakland with the Chamber of Commerce’s Kid’s Christmas on Saturday and the annual Spaghetti feed earlier in the day on Sunday.
Julie Johnson, president of the board of directors for the Oakland Swedish Heritage Center was pleased with both the turnout and the concert. “The music was wonderful! We are happy to be able to continue to open our doors to events like this while reminding people of the heritage that has settled in the Midwest, specifically in Oakland.”
To schedule a visit to thehHeritage Center, or if looking for that special place to host your next get together, please contact Julie Johnson at 402.685.5652.
