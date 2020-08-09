AAU Junior National Champions
Oakland-Craig’s Bailey Helzer, daughter of Jeremy and Jasmine Helzer of Oakland, has been playing on a 16 & Under Club Volleyball Team out of Omaha. The team is made up of girls from Class A schools in Omaha.
The team recently competed in the AAU Junior National tournament for the 16 Open Gold Division tournament in Florida. They went 11-0 for the tournament, a four-day tournament from July 15 to 18. There are several divisions of competition. Bailey’s team competes at the top-level Open Division for 16 age level. The team they beat for the championship was an Orlando/Tampa team.
“During practice we have multiple drills that focus on our mental toughness,” said Bailey Helzer, “which helped prepare our team to win the National Championship. My favorite is scrimmaging against the Elite alumni that Play Division I college volleyball. To go 11-0 in the four-day tournament our team has to be physically prepared. Before practice we lift for an hour, then have an intense two-hour practice.”
“We defeated five teams that were ranked in the top 40. We only dropped one set, ending with 22-1 in sets.”
The team has played up in some tournament during the year. In one tournament they defeated the #5 team nationally in the 17 & under level. In another tournament they defeated the #18 team in the 18 & Under age level. The Omaha team Bailey is playing on is currently #1 in the 16 & Under national rankings.
This is Bailey’s second year with this team. The coaches for the team teach mental toughness as well as physical toughness. Which helps the team to keep cool in tough situations. One game, as noted by Jasmine Helzer, the team was down 5-12 in one set and came back to win the set 25-20.
Bailey plays outside hitter and middle blocker. She played middle blocker for the championship game in Florida.
They were very cautious at the tournament in dealing with the pandemic. This tournament was delayed once due to the pandemic. Face masks were a requirement for players not out on the floor playing. There were only 10 parents allowed in to watch the games for each team. They had temperature checks and hand sanitizers.
