Brady Hayes, son of Brynn Hayes and Nick Hayes of Lyons, spent the 2019 baseball season playing for the Fremont Nighthawks select organization. Throughout the season they played over 40 games from April to July. Following the State Tournament in July, Brady was nominated by his coaches to play in the 2019 Nebraska USSSA All-State Showcase on July 20th.
This nomination was based on his play on the field, and the positive attitude he showed throughout the season. The All-State Showcase consisted of more than 80 kids throughout the state of Nebraska. Brady teamed up with 11 other eleven-year-olds to play a two game series throughout the day in Omaha.
