Oakland-Craig’s standout guard, Mya Guzinski, has committed to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, IA to play basketball next year.
Mya heard from the Buena Vista University Coach after the State tournament. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic she was unable to visit the campus but was given a virtual tour of the campus. Mya stated that the coach shared with her in wanting to make the basketball program great and they knew what they were looking for and knew of Mya’s strengths. Mya said she wants to be part of that.
She had talked to two other colleges, Nebraska Wesleyan and Central Community College.
“On offense she sees the floor so well, said Coach Joe Anderson. “She set all of our assists record here at OC. “If you were open, Mya was going to find you.”
Mya came to Oakland-Craig in her sophomore year from Tekamah-Herman. She was a three year starter. Mya came close to setting a new single season record for assists in each of her first two years just falling short. But the two years put her very close to the career record on assists. Her senior year she set the new single season record with 156 assists eclipsing the previous record of 123 and she blew away the career record of 254 assist as she finished her career with 381 assists. She set a new career season record of 4.8 assists per game.
“Mya has been a big part of our success the last few years,” said Anderson. “She has been a great leader for us. She does so many of the little things that add up to big things, like talking on defense, boxing out, penetrating and finding the open teammate. She is outstanding on ball defender as she usually guarded the other team’s best player, and that is a role that she wanted and embraced. “
Guzinski was a strong defensive player with 242 career steals, 3.1 per game and 37 blocked shots in her career. She also had 383 career rebounds, 4.8 rebounds per game. She helped lead the Lady Knights to two straight years, junior and senior year, with a 3rd and 4th place finish at state.
“I am excited for her to get a chance to play at the next level,” said Coach Anderson. Buena Vista is getting hard working player that will do whatever you ask her to do. She is a competitor that will do whatever it takes to give her team the best chance of winning.”
