BRLD's Lady Wolverines made the most of their wild card and claimed the C2 District 8 championship. They cut down the nets after a 43-32 win over South Loup at York High School on February 28. The girls move on to the NSAA State Tournament where they will play Crofton in the opening round.
The Lady Wolverines came into the contest with a 19-5 record while South Loup's Lady Bobcats had a 21-2 record with losses to Pleasanton and Mullen, 2 state bound teams with a combined record of 50-1.
"We knew they had a six footer [Jessie Sallach] and a shooter [Megan Donegan] to stop if we wanted to control the game," said Coach Rod Peters. "We had Caragan Tietz front Sallach and did a good job of denying her the ball and making moves in the lane. In the fourth quarter we lost track of Donegan a couple of times and she burned us."
The teams traded points as the game opened with a slow, deliberate pace. Caragan Tietz opened the scoring with drive to the hoop. Donegan put the Bobcats on top with a trey. Tietz added two free throws before Sallach converted on a spin move. The lead went back to BRLD after Aubrey Berg connected on a short base-line jumper. Donegan tied the score with a free throw. A buzzer beater by Isabel Freemont made it 9-6 at the end of one period.
Point guard Caragan Tietz did a good job of penetrating during the second quarter. She drew four fouls, but made only 3 of 8 charity shots. KaiLynn Lovejoy provided five points as BRLD moved to 15-10 lead.
Donegan and Sallach stoked a 9-2 run to put the Bobcats up 19-7 with 1:49 left in the half. Donegan had a three and two free throws before Sallach finished off two moves in the lane. BRLD went to the lockers with the lead after Caragan Tietz converted two free shots and later turned a steal into points with a dish to Megan Beutler. BRLD led 21-19.
"Getting the big lead in the third quarter was so key to our win," said Coach Peters. "It took the pressure off and let us play our game."
BRLD had an unlikely hero spur them to expand a lead that they would not give up. An unguarded Kelsey Larsen made a three-ball from the corner as the half opened. The senior stated with a smile, "I really don't like to shoot. My other shot was an air-ball."
The Wolverines tacked on a bucket by Jordan Snyder and free throws by Tietz before South Loup got their only points of the quarter. By that time BRLD led 28-21. Tietz and Alyssa Buchholz penetrated for two more scores and a 32-21 lead.
During the fourth quarter the double digit lead slipped to four points with 2:38 left in the game. BRLD made four free throws, but had two charging calls go against them as South Loup went on an 11-4 run. Donegan drew both charges and knocked down two threes as the Bobcats rallied to a 36-32 score.
BRLD had trouble closing the game out at the charity stripe so they turned their "shooter" to turn the tide. The Wolverines missed the front end of three one-and ones. Isabel Freemont chased down one of the misses a drained a three from the corner for a 39-32 lead with 2:08 to play.
BRLD ended their scoring with four more free shots in the last minute. The winning margin could have been bigger as BRLD converted on only 8 of 17 free throws in then fourth quarter.
BRLD was led in scoring by Caragan Tietz with 11 points. KaiLynn Lovejoy added 10. South Loup got 15 points from Megan Donegan. Jessie Sallach had 8.
The quality of girls basketball in the East Husker Conference came out in the district finals. Six of eight teams in the District Championships will be playing in Lincoln this week.
South Loup 6 13 2 11 -32
BRLD 9 12 11 11 -43
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Freemont 0 2 0-0 1 0 6
Berg 1 0 1-2 4 1 3
Lovejoy 1 1 5-7 6 3 10
Tietz 2 0 7-13 6 2 11
Larsen 0 1 1-2 3 0 4
Buchholz 1 0 0-1 3 3 2
Snyder 2 0 1-2 6 4 5
M Beutler 1 0 0-0 1 0 2
Bonneau 0 0 0-2 0 1 0
Murphy 0 0 0-0 0 0 0
Anderson 0 0 0-0 0 0 0
Nolting 0 0 0-0 0 0 0
BRLD 8 4 15-27 30 14 43
So. Loup 7 4 6-11 28 18 32
