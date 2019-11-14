The Oakland-Craig Knights hosted the 8-1 Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals in the quarterfinals of the Class C2 State Playoffs. The Knights’ quarterback, Colton Thomsen, was sitting out this week due to not being cleared for a concussion suffered in the third quarter of the Hartington game last week. Sophomore QB Grady Gatewood was called upon take O-C to victory. This week he was once again called upon to start at quarterback in the quarterfinal game with Doniphan-Trumbull. The Knights offensive lines opened big holes for the running backs to run through and the speed and strength of the running backs kept the offense moving. The O-C defensive line put a lot of pressure on the Cardinal QB and the Knights being able to shut down their running game.
Doniphan Trumbull won the toss and chose to defer to the second half giving the ball to O-C to start the game. The Knights started their drive on the OC35 after the kick went out of bounds. The Knights maintained a steady drive down field with Caden Nelson taking the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line. The drive took 10 plays covering 65 yards in 4:20. The Knights led 8-0.
Doniphan-Trumbull started their drive on the DT26. Aided by a personal foul on O-C they marched down field in 7 plays and tied the game with 5:07 left in the opening period. This was to be the closest the Cardinals would get in this game.
The Knights started their second drive on the OC35. On the second play Coulter Thiele breaks around the end and took off for a 64-yard touchdown taking only 0:41 off the clock. The Knights went up 14-8 as the 2-point conversion failed. That would be the score at the end of the 1st quarter.
The Cardinals went 3 and out and had to punt. After a bad punt that gave the ball to O-C on the DT41. Five plays later Caden Nelson took the ball in from the one and the Knights expanded their lead to 22-8.
Doniphan-Trumbull started their drive on the DT35. On the first play O-C put pressure on the QB especially Wyatt Seagren, the QB tossed the ball up for grabs and Coulter Thiele intercepted the ball.
The Knights started their drive on the OC38. Nine plays later Ian Lundquist carried the ball in from 25 yards out and with the 2-point conversion O-C led 30-8 with 7:05 left in the half.
The Cardinals went for it on 4th and 8 on that tough O-C defense and failed turning the ball over to the Knights on the OC46. Eight plays later Ian Lundquist took the ball in from 18 yards out and the Knights were up 38-8 with 1:55 left in the half.
The Cardinals tried going to the air. With pressure by the O-C defense were forced to punt. Ian Lundquist returned the punt to the DT28. Four plays later Caden Nelson crosses into the end zone and O-C extended their lead to 44-8 with 0:18.7 left in the half.
The running clock was in effect for the second half. The Cardinals received to start the second half and were stopped and turned the ball over on downs. The Knight took over on the OC43. Once again 8 plays later the Knights scored again with Jaron Meyer going in the end zone from 6 yards out and the Knights led 50-8 with 2:53 left in the 3rd quarter.
The Knights had their JV team in for the remainder of the half on offense. And in the fourth quarter the freshmen squad came in for offense. Doniphan-Trumbull was able to score with 0:18.6 left in the game and the final score was O-C 50, D-T 14.
The Knight attempted one pass for the game. They totally kept the ball on the ground and did not have to punt until late in the game. The offensive line was blowing the defense off the ball and opening holes through out the game. The defense was blowing through the Cardinal defensive line holding them to 87 yards on the ground.
The Knights finished with 379 total offensive yards with 29 first downs. The Cardinals had 232 total offensive yards with 145 in the air.
Ian Lundquist led the team with 123 yards on 13 carries, Coulter Thiele had 113 yards on 8 carries, Jaron Meyer had 70 yards on 10 carries, Caden Nelson had 53 yards on 12 carries and Blake Johnson had 13 yards on 2 carries.
Defensively, Caden Nelson led the team with 8 tackles, 4 unassisted and Mike Brands had 9 tackles, 4 unassisted.
OHS 14 30 6 0 50
DT 8 0 0 6 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter O-C D-T
7:40 TD Caden Nelson 1 Yd Run
(Ian Lundquist Run for 2-Point Conversion) 8 0
5:07 TD Keithan Stafford 9 Yd Run
(Ayden King Run for 2-Point Conversion) 8 8
4:26 TD Coulter Thiele 64 Yd Run
(Failed 2-Point Conversion) 14 8
Second Quarter
10:11 TD Caden Nelson 1 Yd Run
(Coulter Thiele Run for 2-Point Conversion) 22 8
7:05 TD Ian Lundquist 25 Yd Run
(Coulter Thiele Run for 2-Point Conversion) 30 8
1:55 TD Ian Lundquist 17 Yd Run
(Ian Lundquist Run for 2-Point Conversion) 38 8
0:18.7 TD Caden Nelson 1 Yd Run
(Failed 2-Point Conversion) 44 8
Third Quarter
2:53 TD Jaron Meyer 6 Yd Run (Failed 2-Point Conversion) 50 8
Fourth Quarter
0:18.6 TD 5 Yd Pass (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 50 14
Team Totals O-C D-T
Total Plays 52 53
Total Yards 379 232
Passing Yards 145
Rushing Yards 379 87
First Downs 20 11
Third Down Eff 2-6 4-11
-33% -36%
Fourth Down Eff 1-1 1-4
-100% -25%
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Interc Thrown 0 1
